2026 World Cup Moment of the Day: Made in Portugal, finished in Canada - Eustáquio's incredible volley makes history

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 18, we pick Stephen Eustáquio's injury-time winner for Canada against South Africa.

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The game looked destined for extra time. The first knockout match of the first ever round-of-32 at a FIFA World Cup, and it seemed certain South Africa vs Canada would go the distance. With the clock ticking over to the 92nd minute, Canadian right winger Jacob Shaffelburg raced forward after a spell of patient passing and whipped in a cross that was headed out, yet again, by a very stubborn Mbekezeli Mbokazi led defence. Reset, go again. Thirty minutes of extra time to come... Except this time, Ime Okon had not headed it clear. On the edge of the box, running onto it, was Canada captain Stephen Eustáquio.

Now, Eustáquio had been everywhere in this match, but not anywhere near the edge of the South African box. Look at his heat map:

ESPN

The controller in chief of Canada's midfield, he was predominantly on the left side of that central midfield, dictating play with the quiet confidence that makes him the leader of this squad. Born to Portuguese parents in Ontario, Eustáquio had moved back to Portugal at seven, and his parents' nation had shaped his footballing education. He'd learnt his trade in the lower tiers of the Portuguese league before moving to first division club Chaves, then Mexican club Cruz Azul, back to the Portuguese first division with Pacos de Ferreira and giants Porto, but with his playing time suddenly dipping with them he moved to MLS' LAFC earlier this year.

In his playing style, though, he remains very Portuguese coded. You can see even now -- the unfussy passing and tempo-setting nature of a templated Portuguese central midfielder on full display when he has the ball at feet -- as he stands out in the hustle and bustle of the Canadian XI. He is also their set piece specialist, and a very good one at that. In fact, the five chances he created off set pieces vs South Africa was the joint-most ever in a World Cup knockout game on record, along with a certain Andrea Pirlo (semifinal, 2006). All that adds up to the fact that while he may not be the biggest star in the team by any means, Eustáquio is Canada's heartbeat.

In the words of his coach Jesse Marsch, Eustáquio "knows how to manage moments and games," and "understands what we're trying to achieve as a group."

What he also has is a knack for seizing the moment: when at Chaves (currently in the second division, and home to Cape Verde hero Vozinha) he'd scored an equaliser against Porto that had given the club their first ever draw away at the home of the Portuguese giants. That achievement, though, was about to pale in front of what was to come.

Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Running onto the half-cleared ball, he took a touch with his chest that teed him up perfectly. As it bounced, he unleashed with his right foot, connecting sweetly on the half-volley, as the ball went rifling one-bounce into the far bottom corner. 92 minutes, South Africa 0, Canada 1: a historic round-of-32 place now an even more storied round-of-16 one.

"When I took the shot, I felt everybody [in Canada] shot with me," said Eustáquio after the match. "Everybody put a little bit of power on it, and it went in."

Onwards go Canada now, another knockout against either Morocco or the Netherlands awaiting. After their captain's heroics on Sunday night, they will surely believe. "When it comes to the knockout stages of a World Cup," said Eustáquio, "the belief plays a big part."

Now, thanks to Stephen Eustáquio, that belief just got a little bit stronger.