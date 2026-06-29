World Cup 2026: Williams bemoans Bafana's inability to be 'clinical, 'punish' opponents

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South Africa captain Ronwen Williams believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat by Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Stephen Eustáquio's fine 91st-minute winner was the difference between the two sides in the first round of 32 match of the 2026 tournament, with Bafana's campaign ending in their first ever World Cup knockout game.

It completed a historic yet frustrating tournament for Hugo Broos's side, who managed only two goals in four matches, with only one coming from open play.

"The most important thing to take out is how clinical [Canada] are," Williams told journalists after the match. "When I look through the tournament, the amount of chances we created, and we only managed to score two goals, so we need to be better.

"We need to be more clinical because at this level, you're not going to get too many chances. The chances you do get, you need to punish [them] and wrap up the game."

South Africa had shown encouraging attacking intent at times during the tournament but repeatedly failed to translate opportunities into goals.

They enjoyed over 58 percent of the possession against Canada, completing more dribbles and passes than their opponents, but struggled to forge clear-cut chances. They registered six shots to Canada's 12, only forcing one save from Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Williams had little complaint about the late goal that beat him to settle the contest. "It was an amazing finish, and that's what you need at this level," he added.

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The 34-year-old bemoaned the fact that the 2026 tournament in North America isn't the first time that this collection of players - either at club or international level - had received such lessons, but they still haven't been able to establish a consistent cutting edge in the final third.

"I've mentioned this before at the Club World Cup [with Mamelodi Sundowns], at the Africa Cup of Nations," he continued. "You can dominate the ball, but the most important thing is to put it in the back of the net.

"So, we have a lot of lessons to take, and a lot of experiences [to learn from]."

His frustrations were echoed by midfielder Teboho Mokoena. "At the highest level, the margins are very small," the 29-year-old said. "When you get your chances, you must convert them.

"[Canada] didn't get that many chances, but they got one, and they scored it. So that's the lesson we must take going forward. We must be clinical."

Apart from Mokoena's late penalty equaliser against Czechia in Atlanta in their second Group A game, South Africa's only goal of the tournament came from winger Thapelo Maseko in the 63rd minute of the victory over South Korea.

It means that none of South Africa's recognised strikers - Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, or Evidence Makgopa - found the net during the competition, and it represents a clear area of improvement for the national side if they are going to build on the promise of the last weeks.