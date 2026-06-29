World Cup 2026: Aubrey Modiba urges Hugo Broos to reconsider Bafana exit - 'he has unfinished AFCON business'

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South Africa's Aubrey Modiba has urged Hugo Broos to remain in charge of Bafana Bafana beyond the World Cup, insisting that the veteran Belgian has transformed the national side and still has 'unfinished business' at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Broos had been widely expected to depart his post at the conclusion of South Africa's World Cup campaign, but cast fresh uncertainty on his future in the aftermath of Bafana's 1-0 defeat by Canada in the Last 32 on Sunday, refusing to make an immediate decision in the aftermath of their late exit.

Broos has overseen South Africa's first ever run to the World Cup knockouts, but Stephen Eustáquio's 91st-minute winner in Los Angeles on Sunday brought their campaign to an end. "It's not clever to take decisions when you're disappointed," he said after the defeat, appearing to leave the door open to an extended stay with the national side, "we'll see in the next days what I'll do for the future.

"For sure, this is my last World Cup."

Fullback Modiba is adamant that Bafana should try and retain the 74-year-old's services, particularly with an AFCON to come in less than a year.

"I hope he stays, I hope he stays," Modiba told ESPN when asked about Broos's future. "He's still got a little unfinished business with the AFCON, so I hope he stays.

"[He's had a] very positive impact, and I think he's changed South African football, if we're being honest.

"We haven't properly qualified for these major tournaments before, but he's changed that." Broos, who won the AFCON with Cameroon in 2017, had indicated that the World Cup would be his last before the tournament, with reports suggesting his spell in charge would come to an end after the nation's best ever performance at the global finals.

However, Broos has already taken Bafana to the semifinals of the AFCON - their run to the last four in the Ivory Coast in 2024 representing their best campaign in the competition since 2000 - and may fancy the prospect of adding another continental crown to his resume in Uganda-Tanzania-Kenya in 12 months' time.

Modiba believes that Broos has established a culture with the national side that could leave South Africa well placed to take on the continent's finest again next year.

Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"[He's changed] the mentality of the players, and the way we approach games, because right now, we don't fear anyone," Modiba added, "irrespective of the names or whatever.

"Now, we believe in ourselves, and we believe that we can match any team."

After a slow start at the World Cup, as South Africa were defeated 2-0 by Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the tournament opener, Bafana improved dramatically to come from behind to draw Czechia 1-1 in Atlanta in their second group game.

They secured the result they needed - a 1-0 victory - in the high-pressure decider against South Korea in Monterrey before coming unstuck against Canada on Sunday in a game where Bafana will surely regret not making more of their superior ball possession during the contest.