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Ivory Coast will take on Norway in a FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday as one of world football's rising stars, Yan Diomande, faces a team featuring the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.

Diamonde is close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain for around €100 million ($114 million) with add-ons, as per ESPN sources. He has also been the subject of widely reported interest from Premier League clubs.

The 19-year-old has been Ivory Coast's key creative influence at the World Cup, driving a 1-0 win over Ecuador and a 2-0 win over Curaçao, and even impressing in a narrow 2-1 loss to Germany in between those victories.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland secured back-to-back braces as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2, but was rested along with several other key players for the 4-1 loss to France that ultimately ensured Ivory Coast would be Norway's opponent for the round of 32.