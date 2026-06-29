Ivory Coast vs. Norway - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch as Diomande faces Haaland

Ivory Coast will take on Norway in a FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday as one of world football's rising stars, Yan Diomande, faces a team featuring the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.
Diamonde is close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain for around €100 million ($114 million) with add-ons, as per ESPN sources. He has also been the subject of widely reported interest from Premier League clubs.
The 19-year-old has been Ivory Coast's key creative influence at the World Cup, driving a 1-0 win over Ecuador and a 2-0 win over Curaçao, and even impressing in a narrow 2-1 loss to Germany in between those victories.
Manchester City star Erling Haaland secured back-to-back braces as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2, but was rested along with several other key players for the 4-1 loss to France that ultimately ensured Ivory Coast would be Norway's opponent for the round of 32.
Key details
Date: Tuesday, June 30 at 12 p.m. local time in Arlington, Texas (5 p.m. GMT, 7 p.m. CAT & Norwegian time, 6 p.m. BST)
Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington How to watch: Ivorian viewers have options for this game, reportedly including local networks Radiodiffusion-Télévision Ivoirienne (RTI) and Nouvelle Chaîne Ivoirienne (NCI). New World TV and beIN SPORTS are among other broadcasters.
SuperSport will air the match for much of Sub-Saharan Africa, while SportyTV is another option for World Cup viewers. BBC One will air the game in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India, and SBS in Australia.
In Norway, NRK and TV2 hold rights to air 2026 FIFA World Cup games.
Team news
Norway apparently sought to preserve freshness with their team selection against France, with the likes of Haaland and Arsenal playmaker Ødegaard remaining unused on the bench.
Ivory Coast right-back Wilfried Singo, who plays his club football for Galatasaray, missed the game against Curaçao following his injury against Germany. He is doubtful for the clash in Dallas.
Expected lineups
Ivory Coast
GK Yahia Fofana
LB Ghislain Konan | CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Odilon Kossounou | RB Guéla Doué
CM Franck Kessié | CM Ibrahim Sangaré
LW Yan Diomande | AM Nicolas Pépé | RW Amad Diallo
ST Ange-Yoan Bonny
Norway
GK Ørjan Nyland
LB David Wolfe | CB Torbjørn Heggem | CB Kristoffer Ajer | RB Julian Ryerson
CM Fredrik Aursnes | CM Sander Berge | CM Martin Ødegaard
LW Antonio Nusa | ST Erling Haaland | RW Alexander Sørloth
Stats
Yan Diomande has been Ivory Coast's leader in key passes at this World Cup with 10, as per Flashscore, and he has one assist to his name.
Nine of 10 African teams participating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualified for the round of 32, with Tunisia the only exception.