Five positives for Bafana to build on after World Cup exit

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South Africa may have exited the World Cup with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Canada in the round of 32, but their first appearance at the tournament in 16 years was not in vain.

Bafana not only made history with their first ever knockout appearance, but also left their fans plenty of reason for optimism. Some of this may be rooted in the pure momentary patriotic pride, but there were also signs of a genuinely bright footballing future for the country in certain respects.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon have centre-back roles locked in

The one worry South Africa is almost certainly not going to have for a very long time is where to find a centre-back worthy of playing in the national team. Whether Hugo Broos stays on as Bafana head coach or not, whoever is in the hotseat will have plenty of options to choose from in the heart of defence for the next World Cup cycle.

Mbokazi and Okon started at the FIFA World Cup and rose to the occasion. Mbokazi in particular has been one of the best centre-backs in the tournament. The likes of Olwethu Makhanya, Khulumani Ndamane, Tylon Smith, Malibongwe Khoza, Tylon Smith, Aden McCarthy, and many more talented youngsters, are capable of stepping up if ever there is a need to replace either 'TLB' or Okon either momentarily or permanently.

South Africa's Chicago Fire centre-back, Mbekezeli Mbokazi (pictured here with Canada's Jonathan David), was arguably Bafana Bafana's standout player at the World Cup. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng can be a star by the next World Cup

One of the major disappointments for many Bafana fans in 2026 was that Hugo Broos did not appear to have the same unreserved trust in Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng that many of them do.

However, Mofokeng is only 21 years old, and if he reaches anything close to his full potential by 2030, then whoever is the Bafana boss by then will have a weapon at his disposal that could serve as an ace up their sleeve.

Furthermore, Mofokeng's phenomenal display in the 1-0 win against South Korea suggested he is a player capable of competing with global stars and his name could well end up being known far and wide across the world. He is widely reported to be on the verge of a move to Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, and if confirmed, this would be a solid platform to take the next step.

Relebohile Mofokeng, pictured here with Canada's Nathan Saliba, impressed for Bafana Bafana at the World Cup, but was not always utilised by Hugo Broos as much as fans would have liked. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena prove SA players can become homegrown global competitors

The performances at the World Cup of many of South Africa's senior players who have spent their whole careers based in their home country spoke volumes of the quality of the South African Premiership.

Chief among them were midfielders Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), and Sundowns fullback duo Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba. Goalkeeper-captain Ronwen Williams also came to the rescue in several important moments and reminded the world why he has shot to global fame even without playing his club football anywhere other than his home country for first SuperSport United and now Mamelodi Sundowns.

It would benefit South African football for some of their young stars to move abroad, but the stars on display at the world cup showed that leaving home is certainly not a necessity for any young South Africans hoping to make viable careers and names for themselves in the sport.

Thapelo Maseko gave hope to a country

Winger Thapelo Maseko gave South Africans a reason for pure human optimism every bit as much as for football optimism.

Maseko has long been admired by Hugo Broos, scoring his first goal for Bafana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (held belatedly in early 2024) at the age of 20.

However, after his move from SuperSport United to Mamelodi Sundowns, the winger found himself out of favour. Miguel Cardoso took charge as Sundowns head coach in December 2024 and seldom found space for Maseko in his side. Often, he was sent to the reserves.

In January 2026 - five months after he had written on social media about losing his love for football - Maseko was loaned to AEL Limassol in Cyprus and the rest was history.

By March, he was a Bafana player again, and this month, he scored one of the most important goals in South African football history as his strike against South Korea sent South Africa through to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time ever.

Thapelo Maseko gave South African fans a fairytale moment with his goal against South Korea and had an overall solid World Cup. Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images

World Cup can bring SAFA back from the brink

SAFA's finances were a major topic of discussion heading into the tournament, with players being paid late after last year's African Nations Championship (CHAN) and operating expenses consistently exceeding revenue in recent years.

The World Cup has secured a much-needed cash injection into SAFA's coffers and progress to the round of 32 ensured they received more than the minimum.

SAFA were due at least $9 million in performance-based payouts for making the group stage, with the preparation fee excluded. Bafana have now added $2 million on top of that and banked them $11 million by making the knockout rounds.

Securing sponsorship deals is likely to be far easier for SAFA now than it would have been had Bafana failed to qualify or make a good account of themselves at the World Cup.

A new cash injection will not undo the damage of past mistakes, but it will go a long way towards ensuring that South African football at all levels will at least have a stronger safety net for the immediate future.

The association's job now is to find a way out of survival mode and into planning for what could be a future far brighter than even the most beautiful chapters of its past.