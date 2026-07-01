          Indians in action at Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament: Indian Sports LIVE, July 1

          PA Wire/Press Association
          • ESPN staffJul 1, 2026, 03:31 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 1, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The Canada Open Super 300 is underway.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: Anmol Ekka to lead India India junior hockey team in Belgium exposure tour

          • Badminton: BWF unveils 2027-28 calendar; India Open moves to February next year