Indians in action at Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament: Indian Sports LIVE, July 1

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 1, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Canada Open Super 300 is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: Anmol Ekka to lead India India junior hockey team in Belgium exposure tour
Badminton: BWF unveils 2027-28 calendar; India Open moves to February next year