FIFA World Cup 2026 MD20 recap: Mbappe, France hammer Sweden, Norway edges Ivory Coast, Mexico-Ecuador on next

Open Extended Reactions

After a thrilling matchday involving two penalty shootouts in matchday 19, matchday 20 was more straightforward - but no less exciting. Here's how the round of 32 knockout ties unfolded (two done, one to come).

Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 ; will now face Brazil in the round of 16.

France beat Sweden 3-0; will face face Paraguay in the round of 16

Mexico vs Ecuador - TBC.

Here's how the games played out:

France 3 - 0 Sweden

(Mbappe 45', 78', Barcola 63')

France were too strong for Sweden as they swept in three goals in a proper statement-of-intent win in the round of 32.

Jacob Zetterstrom seemed to be in fine form as he almost single-handedly kept Sweden in the game for 45 minutes -- two stunning saves off Michael Olise efforts the standout. In the 45th, though, Mbappe picked up the ball down the left of the penalty box and jinked in before hammering home the opener.

In the second half, Sweden had to open up and that was enough for France. Olise picked up Barcola in the box who roofed it with a minimum of fuss. The third goal was the pick of the bunch as Mbappe picked it up from inside his half, burst to the edge of the Swedish box, played a quick give and go with Barcola and Olise and swept home in trademark style. This was his sixth goal of the tournament, and he's now the golden boot leader (above Lionel Messi, who also has six, because Mbappe has two assists to Messi's 0)

France created an xG of 3.18 to Sweden's 0.66 and that merely serves to underline their dominance from the off.

Ivory Coast 1 - 2 Norway

(Amad 74'; Nusa 39', Haaland 86')

Erling Haaland was feted by Norway boss Stale Solbakken. Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Erling Haaland was the hero for Norway, as is now becoming standard, as his late tap-in proved the difference between Norway and Ivory Coast in the early kickoff of on MD 20.

Ivory Coast had dominated the game from the off and looked to slowly exerting increasing pressure when, against the run of play, Antonio Nusa gave Norway the lead. Picking the ball up down the left, he cut in, and from the edge of the box curled a delicious shot past Yahia Fofana in the Ivorian goal. This saw Norway end the half on a strong note, but Ivory Coast brought on Amad in the second half and soon exerted near total control on the game once again.

Amad then brought them level with a sensational solo goal, exchanging a quick one-two with Nicolas Pépé inside the Norwegian box before dropping a shoulder and thumping one past Orjan Nyland. That goal, though, saw Ivory Coast sit deep, as if playing for extra time and that invited pressure that finally led to the Norway winner.

Started by Oscar Bobb, who threaded a needle to play in Patrick Berg, it was finished by Haaland who completely scuffed his finish after Berg's cutback and looked almost as embarrassed as he was happy as the ball dribbled over the line in slow motion.