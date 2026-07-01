2026 World Cup Moment of the Day: All hail the World Cup's Mr. Inevitable, Kylian Mbappe

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 20, we pick Kylian Mbappé's opening goal for France against Sweden.

*****

Kylian Mbappé is the most inevitable footballer in World Cup history. You don't know how, you don't where, you don't know when... but you do know that if Mbappé is wearing that French shirt on the biggest stage of them all, he will deliver.

Just ask Sweden.

On Tuesday, in the newly minted round-of-32, France were clambering all over the Swedish team without anything by the way of scoreboard movement for almost all the first half. Swedish keeper Jacob Zetterstrom was having the game of his life, the woodwork and his defence doing just enough to keep it all going at 0-0. If only they could take this to the break, they'd have something to work with.

All half, Mbappé had been quiet. Apart from a couple of scratchy, off target long rangers, he'd done very little as Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé took turns trying to break down the Swedes. Shot after shot but the score stayed 0-0. Even while the others took centre-stage, though, the menace-of-Kylian provided a consistent background score. Sure, he had done absolutely nothing to impact the game, but just how long would that last?

Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

As it turns out, 44 minutes and 40 seconds. That's what the clock read when he picked up a Dembele through ball down the left of the Swedish box, near the byline. A corner had just been played short, so the defence was set, and as he casually squared up Viktor Gyökeres, there didn't seem much on. There was no angle, the box was packed with Swedish shirts (outnumbering the French, four to eight), the mouth of the goal was well covered and Gyökeres was a big unit to get past (especially in that tight a space). And yet... the moment he collected the ball, everything changed. The menace-of-Kylian went from BGM to a real, tangible entity. It set the Swedes on high alert, everyone shouting directions at each other, standing on the toes of their feet, expecting something to happen. They just weren't sure what.

And that's the problem: You don't know what Mbappé will do, and when he does it, there is absolutely nothing you can do about it.

One stepover - the body going left along with his left foot - one wave of his right foot over the ball and one quick step to the right and Gyökeres was done: the speed of the move so fast that by the time Gyökeres turned to stretch out a leg to intercept, both ball and man were past him. The step itself was so long and so perfectly placed that neither Gyökeres nor the covering Yasin Ayari could get to the ball. The acceleration was breathtaking, and by the time the Swedes realised he was 'here' not 'there', that his shooting angle had gone from acute and impossible to point-blank, it was all over. In one fluent motion, Mbappé wrapped his foot around the ball and slammed it into the far side netting.

44:43. France 1, Sweden 0. The Swedes looked at each other as if to say: 'Eh? What just happened?' The resistance had been broken, and for all it mattered, the game had been won.

Jewel SAMAD / AFP via Getty Images

The genius of his movement (he had arced his run around the referee at the edge of the box to throw off marker Alexander Isak) and the wavelength he shared with his fellow forwards (Dembele had immediately spotted Mbappé's run) had allowed him to isolate Gyökeres in the box, and once that was done there was nothing else to be done about what followed.

You see, Mbappé may have come to the World Cup on the back of a ton of goals and plenty of unrest at Real Madrid, the internet might have been swarming with 'dictator' memes and jokes about his perceived need for total control, but none of that matters in the face of the inevitability of World Cup Mbappé. He will come, he will see, he will conquer.

By the end of the warm evening in New Jersey, he would have one more, France would have two more and a R16 spot that was never in doubt would be officially confirmed. It is now 18 World Cup matches, 18 World Cup goals; records falling by the wayside, the numbers off-the-chart (seriously, check out these stats) and Sweden summarily dismissed as Kylian Mbappé once again did what Kylian Mbappé always does at La coupe du monde: be inevitable.