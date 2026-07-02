Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa in action at Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2026: Indian Sports LIVE, July 2

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 2, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa in action at Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2026
Badminton: Indians in action at Badminton Asia Jr Championships
Asian Youth Table Tennis: P.B. Abhinandh and Divyanshi Bhowmic in action in mixed doubles semifinals
What happened yesterday?
Asian Youth Table Tennis: Medal confirmed for mixed doubles pair of Abhinandh and Bhowmick
Badminton Asia Jr C'ships: Santosh upsets sixth seed Prempungpong