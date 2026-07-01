Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026: Time, where to watch

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It's a Fourth of July tradition unlike any other.

Joey Chestnut and a bunch of other hungry competitors will return to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island for another edition of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Both Chestnut and top-ranked women's eating champion Miki Sudo will look to retain their mustard belts. Chestnut seeks his 18th title, while Sudo aims for her fifth straight championship and 12th overall.

Chestnut holds the men's world record with 76 hot dogs and buns. He set the mark in 2021. On the women's side, Sudo looks to top her world-record total of 51 hot dogs and buns set in 2024.

Here are key facts about the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest:

When is it?

The Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place Saturday.

How can fans watch?

ESPN will broadcast the contest for the 23rd straight year. Coverage of the women's competition begins at 10:45 a.m. ET in the ESPN App. The contest will replay during the men's competition.

Coverage of the men's contest will begin at noon ET on ESPN2. It will simulcast on ABC beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET as part of the Disney Celebrates America initiative. The competition will re-air at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Both Chestnut and Sudo will have isolation cameras on them. The Sudo camera begins at 11 a.m. ET in the ESPN App, while Chestnut's camera starts at 12:30 p.m. ET in the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan.

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN competitive eating streaming hub.