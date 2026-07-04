Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026: Winners, more stats

Open Extended Reactions

It's a Fourth of July tradition unlike any other.

Joey Chestnut and a bunch of other hungry competitors returned to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island for another edition of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Both Chestnut and top-ranked women's eating champion Miki Sudo retained their mustard belts. Chestnut claimed his 18th title, while Sudo won her fifth straight championship and 12th overall.

Chestnut holds the men's world record with 76 hot dogs and buns. He set the mark in 2021. On the women's side, Sudo holds the world-record total of 51 hot dogs and buns set in 2024.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winners since 2002

Men

2026: Joey Chestnut, 66 hot dogs

2025: Joey Chestnut, 70.5

2024: Patrick Bertoletti, 58

2023: Joey Chestnut, 62

2022: Joey Chestnut, 63

2021: Joey Chestnut, 76

2020: Joey Chestnut, 75

2019: Joey Chestnut, 71

2018: Joey Chestnut, 74

2017: Joey Chestnut, 72

2016: Joey Chestnut, 70

2015: Matt Stonie, 62

2014: Joey Chestnut, 61

2013: Joey Chestnut, 69

2012: Joey Chestnut, 68

2011: Joey Chestnut, 62

2010: Joey Chestnut, 54

2009: Joey Chestnut, 68

2008: Joey Chestnut, 59

2007: Joey Chestnut, 66

2006: Takeru Kobayashi, 53.75

2005: Takeru Kobayashi, 49

2004: Takeru Kobayashi, 53.5

2003: Takeru Kobayashi, 44.5

2002: Takeru Kobayashi, 50

Women