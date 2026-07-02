FIFA World Cup 2026 MD21 recap: Kane rescues England vs Congo DR; Belgium stun Senegal with late comeback; USA ease past Bosnia-Herz.

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Another thrilling FIFA World Cup matchday saw two European giants come from behind to win their matches. Here's how the round of 32 knockout ties unfolded

USA beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0: they advance to meet Belgium in the round of 16

Belgium beat Senegal 3-2 (ET). they advance to face USA in the round of 16

England beat Congo DR 2-1: they advance to face Mexico in the round of 16.

Here's how the games played out:

USA 2 - 0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

(Balogun 45', Tillman 82')

The United States beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in what was a comfortable 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 win for them, despite going down to ten men just past the hour mark.

After dominating the first half completely, Folarin Balogun made it count late in the first half when he pounced on a lucky deflection and tucked it away to open the scoring. In the second half, US kept the game at their feet till Balogun was sent off (after VAR review) for stamp mid-air on Tarik Muharemovic (even if it did look inadvertent in real time). Even with ten men, though, Bosnia-Herz. barely troubled them and Malik Tillman sealed the deal with a late, direct free kick.

Belgium 3 - 2 Senegal

(Lukaku 86, Tielemans 89', 120+5'; Diarra 24', I.Sarr 51')

Belgium players celebrate after scoring the winning goal against Senegal in the World Cup round of 32. Getty Images

A dramatic game saw Senegal throw away a two-goal lead late on as the old guard of Belgium rallied hard to pull off an improbable knockout round win.

Senegal dominated the game for almost all of it. They scored early after Habib Diarra tapped in a rebound after an Ismaïla Sarr header struck the post before Sarr made it two just past the break when he controlled a long ball magnificently on the chest, held off his marker and rifled it into the net.

They seemed to be well in control when sub Romelu Lukaku stole a yard on his marker in the six-yard box and flicked home a low cross in the 86th minute. Cue: collapse. Youri Tielemans headed home after keeper Mory Diaw came for a cross and completely missed it, allowing the Belgian midfielder to head it into an empty net.

The game then seemed destined for penalties before Lamine Camara was penalised for a foul on Tielemans in the 119th minute - a penalty given after a lengthy VAR review. Tielemans stepped up and calmly passed it into the top right corner to seal a stunning comeback in the 125th minute of the game.

England 2 - 1 Congo DR

(Kane 75', 86; Cipenga 7')

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Congo DR appeared to have stunned England in their round of 32 clash, before Harry Kane decided to take matters into his own hands and send England through.

Congo DR started aggressively and took a deserved early lead thanks to the brilliant Brian Cipenga, as he ran onto a long through ball from Chancel Mbemba, left Djed Spence in the dust and beat Jordan Pickford at the near post. Inspired by solid defending from Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe and another superb goalkeeping display from Lionel Mpasi, it looked like DRC would keep a dull England side out but Harry Kane got on the end of an Anthony Gordon cross to make it 1-1. England kept pushing and it was their talisman who delivered yet again, when he ran onto a pass, took it along the edge of the Congo DR box and worked out enough space to allow him to hammer one into the roof of the net.