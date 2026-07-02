2026 World Cup Moment of the Day: Harry Kane's undefendable thunderbolt saves England, underlines his greatness

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 20, we pick Harry Kane's winning goal for England against Congo DR.

*****

Great footballers just make things happen out of nothing. It feels grossly unfair in what is the most team-sporty of all team sports, but that's just the way it is. When a great footballer decides enough is enough, very often it is.

On Wednesday night in Atlanta, with his England side struggling against Congo DR, the collective effort of the underdog keeping the favourites at bay comfortably and protecting a 1-0 lead, Harry Kane decided enough was enough. His equaliser was very good, a header taken with the calmness of the goalmouth poacher he can be, but it was the second, the winner, that took the game away from Congo DR and reminded them and everyone else: Harry Kane is a great footballer, and there isn't much you can do to stop him when he gets going.

When Kane collected the ball at the edge of the box in the 84th minute, there was nothing on, really. He trapped it on his left foot, with his body and head looking to the English right flank -- at pretty much a right angle from the goal. There were two in Congo DR blue between him and goal, and one rushing in to close him down.

As he trapped it, it looked like he'd stumbled a bit with the next touch, but immediately it became evident that the pause was intentional - for it drew in Chancel Mbemba on one side and Noah Sadiki on the other. Once they were in, he pushed the ball diagonally inside (still away from goal, directionally), rolled around their dual challenge and without seeming to run very fast at all got to the ball inside the Congo DR box. Axel Tuanzebe was covering, but suddenly, space had opened up where there had been none.

Running onto it in that unhurried manner of his -- Tuanzebe getting closer -- he absolutely leathered it into the roof of the net, a strike of immediate, urgent violence. The ball flew past Lionel Mpasi before the excellent Congolese keeper could even react. England 2, Congo DR 1. Thank you very much for playing.

Sebastian Widmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The finish is so thunderous it steals the spotlight from all else but take a closer look at how he goes about constructing this goal.

At no point, from coming to the edge of the box to trapping the ball to shooting it, had Kane looked even once at the goal. He had had his back to goal, then ran perpendicularly away from goal, before turning once again and running diagonally away from it -- three direction changes and none of them directly towards the goal -- and not once had he looked up before shooting the ball so accurately into the roof of it. He simply knew where the goal was, and precisely where he was in relation to it at every stage of that move.

Let that sink in for a moment. How do you defend that? How do you lunge for a block or set yourself for a save when you don't know when, or even if, the shot is coming? The simple answer: you don't.

You yell out to the skies (like Sadiki did), cover your face in astonishment (like Tuanzebe) or just stare helplessly into space (a la Mpasi). This was just one of those great-footballer-moments™: 'I'm the man. Let's just stop this drama now'.

(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

For those outside England, Kane may not have the superstar tag of a Lionel Messi or a Kylian Mbappé, that burning aura which permeates everything those 'superstars' do... but watch Kane play at his best and he reminds you that he belongs right up there in the great footballer category, that he is one of the select few footballers on the planet capable of changing a game in a snap, of shaping a match to his will.

This winning goal was a moment that reiterated this base fact. England had been down and out for three-fourths of this match, but that mattered little because Harry Kane simply up and decided that it mattered little. What can you do but stand up and applaud?