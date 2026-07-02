South Africa's Bafana Bafana arrive home to heroes' welcome after FIFA World Cup

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Despite their round of 32 exit from the FIFA World Cup due to Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Canada in Los Angeles, Bafana Bafana arrived home to a packed OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning, with Teboho Mokoena and co. surrounded by proud fans.

Relebohile Mofokeng was a conspicuous absentee, having flown to Belgium to complete a medical with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Orlando Pirates announced on Wednesday that they had reached a transfer agreement in principle with the Jupiler Pro League club, pending the medical and personal terms, prior to the World Cup.

Oswin Appollis -- who has starred alongside Mofokeng for South Africa and Orlando Pirates, prompting speculation of opportunities opening up abroad -- was also not seen among the group.

The players who were present were greeted by an overwhelmingly positive atmosphere after South Africa reached the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

Footage on social media suggested it was difficult for Mokoena -- who scored from the penalty spot to earn Bafana their first point in a 1-1 draw with Czechia in Atlanta on June 18 -- to move through the crowd, and he needed police assistance to do so.

Bafana had earlier begun their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Mexico City, but the draw with Czechia marked a turning point in their campaign. Hugo Broos' side scraped a point in Atlanta and then went on to beat South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to set up a round of 32 date with Canada, courtesy of a Thapelo Maseko strike.

A stoppage time winner from Stephen Eustáquio handed Jesse Marsch's side the win, and they will face Morocco in the round of 16 on Saturday.