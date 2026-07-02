Chicago Fire 'open' to offers for Mbekezeli Mbokazi after stellar World Cup - Agent Basia Michaels

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Chicago Fire FC centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi is understood to be attracting interest from Premier League club Nottingham Forest, as well as teams in Belgium and Italy, but ESPN sources have said that no serious offers have been tabled.

The Fire paid around $3 million to sign him from Orlando Pirates in December. Mbokazi's agent -- Basia Michaels of QT Sports -- told ESPN that the centre-back's camp is appreciative of the Fire's investment in him and not pushing the club to settle for anything less than what they consider to be fair value.

"Chicago Fire have come forward and we've had conversations. They are willing to sell Mbokazi and they're not going to hold him back [if a suitable offer arises]," Michaels told ESPN.

"They are very open to any conversations that need to be had. They have to realise fair value for their investment."

The MLS club have confirmed that this is their official position in relation to the 20-year-old, who has had an impressive start to his MLS career in his first 12 league appearances, as well as an impressive FIFA World Cup with South Africa.

Chicago Fire director of football Gregg Berhalter told ESPN: "Like all of our players, we would be open to discussing if we saw the move was a significant sporting opportunity for the player, and support the long-term vision of the club."

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC) was one of the standout players for South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Sources have suggested the Fire are not currently sitting on any offers which could trigger a serious conversation regarding the possibility of a transfer.

Mbokazi starred for South Africa at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in the tumultuous weeks following his move to Chicago Fire, as Bafana were eliminated in the round of 16 in Morocco.

At the World Cup, his performances were arguably even more consistent and assured as Hugo Broos' side reached the round of 32 - their first ever World Cup knockout appearance.

Mbokazi is due to play in the MLS All-Star game in Charlotte on July 29 alongside Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min. The MLS All-Star team will take on Mexico's Liga MX All-Stars.

Mbokazi's international teammate Relebohile Mofokeng - who plays his club football for Orlando Pirates - has signed a four-year contract with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League.

ESPN understands Mbokazi has himself received interest from Belgium, even as far back as his own time at Pirates, and continues to be monitored by at least two Belgian clubs. However, there is no evidence to suggest that any side is currently in serious talks with Chicago Fire.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this report.