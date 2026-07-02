Relebohile Mofokeng completes four-year deal with RUSG from Orlando Pirates

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Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (RUSG) confirmed the signature of South Africa attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates on a four-year deal on Thursday.

Pirates had announced a deal in principle on Wednesday, revealing that an agreement with RUSG was in place before the World Cup subject to the finalisation of a medical and personal terms for the 21-year-old.

Reports suggest the fee involved is at least R55 million (around $3.3 million) as per SABC Sport's Mazola Molefe and potentially significantly higher, as per an X post by former Pirates brand & sponsorship manager Joseph Bertrand.

Mofokeng will wear the number 38 shirt and the club revealed it holds an option to extend his contract by a further year following its 2030 expiry.

"I'm very happy to be here," Mofokeng was quoted as saying by the club website. "It's a dream to play in Europe and to begin our Champions League qualifying campaign soon.

"The past year has been very special, with the league title, my first FIFA World Cup with South Africa and now this important step in my career.

"I hope to continue developing as a player here. Together with the team, we'll do everything we can to compete for trophies."

Mofokeng picked up 29 goals and 31 assists in 125 Orlando Pirates appearances across all competitions. In 2025-26, he was one of their most important players - if not their most important - in a domestic treble (with the club winning the South African Premiership, MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies).

He was used sparingly at the World Cup by Hugo Broos for Bafana Bafana, but had a particularly impressive performance in the 1-0 win over South Korea that sealed South Africa's place in the round of 32, where they lost 1-0 to Canada.

He subsequently flew to Belgium for his medical, and has now officially put to end years of speculation regarding his next destination.