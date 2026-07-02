How to watch ESPN's America 250 celebration

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ESPN will celebrate America's 250th anniversary in style.

The network will commemorate America's 250th with a special edition of "SportsCenter," a multimedia presentation on ESPN.com and celebratory content on "Get Up" and "First Take." ESPN will also broadcast the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July for the 23rd straight year.

ESPN's celebration is part of The Walt Disney Company's Disney Celebrates America, a company-wide initiative honoring the country's 250th anniversary.

Beginning on the night of July 3 and continuing through the Fourth of July holiday, ESPN and Disney's other family of networks and digital platforms will present America 250 content across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live, ABC-owned television stations and affiliates, and in the ESPN App.

Here are more details about ESPN's America 250 celebration:

ESPN 'SportsCenter' Special

ESPN's flagship program will present a special two-hour edition, "Disney Celebrates America: SportsCenter," live on July Fourth at 5 p.m. ET on ABC.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will feature "America 250 Road Trips: A journey through the mystery and majesty of sports." Five ESPN reporters will follow a custom road trip to explore how sports shaped the country's identity. Fans can check out the special landing page here.

'Get Up'

"Get Up," ESPN's marquee morning show, will celebrate the awesomeness of sports in honor of America 250. The show will look back at great plays in sports from the night before and break down what makes them special.

'First Take'

"First Take," ESPN's marquee debate show starring Stephen A. Smith, will showcase historic and iconic moments from U.S. sports history. The show will highlight the impact these moments had on the overall sports landscape at that time.

ESPN's special presentation of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

ESPN will broadcast the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest across its platforms.