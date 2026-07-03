Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa compete at Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2026: Indian Sports LIVE, July 3

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 3, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa in action at Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2026
Badminton: Indians in action at Badminton Asia Jr Championships and Canada Open Super 300
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Praggnanandhaa joint second after opening day of Grand Chess Tour Croatia
Badminton: Srikanth retires; Aakarshi, Tanya reach second round at Canada Open
Tennis: End of Indian challenge at Wimbledon with 3 loss in men's doubles Round 1
Football: East Bengal drawn against clubs from Malaysia, Guam, Bangladesh in AFC Women's Champions League
India remains worst offender in AIU's June list of global dope cheats
Badminton: BAI introduces BWF's new 3x15 scoring system in domestic circuit