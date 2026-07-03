FIFA World Cup 2026 MD22 recap: Portugal pull off dramatic win against Croatia, Spain ease past Austria

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Another dramatic FIFA World Cup matchday saw two European giants advance in contrasting manners. Here's how the round of 32 knockout ties unfolded (with one game left to go):

Spain beat Austria 3-0 ; they advance to meet Portugal in the round of 16

Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 . They advance to face Spain in the round of 16

Switzerland vs Algeria - coming up.

Here's how the games played out:

Switzerland vs Algeria: Coming Up

Portugal 0 - 0 Croatia

(Ronaldo (P) 68', Ramos 90+4'; Perisic 53')

A dramatic match that exploded to life int he second half saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survive a big scare to make it to the round of 16 and set a date with neighbours Spain.

After a goalless first half of few chances, Ivan Perisic gave Croatia the lead with a splendid run-and-cut-in. Portugal, who'd made no headway with their incessant sideways passing, made four changes and immediately after that won a corner off which Renato Vega was pulled down by Luka Vlasic for a Portugal penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and made no mistake to notch up his first ever knockout goal in his sixth World Cup, before he was dramatically subbed off as Roberto Martinez sought control in midfield. He found it, as Rúben Neves replaced his captain. In the 94th minute, Rafael Leão curled in a delicious cross into the far post where Gonçalo Ramos rose highest to thunder Portugal ahead.

The drama was not over, though, and it appeared Josko Gvardiol had scored in the 100th minute, but a VAR-confirmed offside call ruled it out. After 18 minutes of added on time, Portugal were through to the round of 16.

Spain 3 - 0 Austria

(Oyarzabal 36', 89'; Porro 66')

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates the first of his two goals in Spain's win over Austria. Harry How/Getty Images

Spain underlined their World Cup title-challenging credentials with a thumping 3-0 win over Austria in which they completely in control from minute one.

Mikel Oyarzabal gave that dominance meaning with a fine goal in the 36th minute, holding his run to sweep in Marc Cucurella's low cross from the left. That left wing was Spain's source of goals - even if Lamine Yamal created plenty of problems down the right. In the second half, more good work from Cucurella and Baena saw the latter clip a cross into the box where the enterprising Pedro Porro met with a clever run into the centre-forward position from his station at right back.

Oyarzabal then made it three when his clever run was found by a sensational Cucurella cross and he finished with the minimum of fuss to further decorate the scoreline.