Coach Carlos Queiroz targeting sixth FIFA World Cup in 2030... with Ghana?

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KANSAS CITY -- Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz appears to have opened the door to extending his stay with the Black Stars, with the 73-year-old setting his sights on a record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup appearance in four years.

The veteran's presence on the Ghana touchline is his fifth appearance as a head coach at the tournament, with the Portuguese manager previously overseeing Portugal in 2010 and three Iran campaigns between 2014 and 2022, before taking the reins for the Black Stars at the ongoing 2026 tournament.

He's now only one competition appearance behind Brazil's Carlos Alberto Parreira, who helmed five separate teams at the tournament between 1982 and 2010, and appears determined to at least equal the record.

Queiroz reportedly signed a short four-month contract with the Ghana Football Association when he replaced Otto Addo in April, only two months before the World Cup kicked off, but after taking the Black Stars to the knockouts, appears to be enjoying life with the West African heavyweights.

When asked directly by ESPN about the prospects of taking responsibility for getting Ghana to the 2030 World Cup, he refused to rule out the possibility.

"What's important for me in the moment is to enjoy this wonderful life in football as much as possible," he responded, "and to be sure that by tomorrow, it will be [my] World Cup number six in Portugal.

"It's in Portugal, Morocco and Spain, and this is in my mind. I am waking up every day to be a better person and to be a better coach."

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has quickly formed strong bonds with his players, including Antoine Semenyo. Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Despite his gruff demeanour, and being described by Roy Keane as having the 'personality of a dead fish' following their shared time together at Manchester United, Queiroz appears to be enjoying life with the Black Stars.

He's appeared to have a twinkle in his eye during media engagements, relished taking a point from one of the tournament favourites in England, and was even filmed dancing to DopeNation's viral song, Kakalika, in a candid moment for the cameras.

Having guided Ghana to a Last 32 meeting with Colombia in Kansas City on Friday, Queiroz appears to be relishing his greatest World Cup run yet, having never escaped the group stage with Iran, while being defeated in the Round of 16 with Portugal 16 years ago.

"Tomorrow I will play my 265th international game, only two coaches have ever coached more games than me," he claimed.

"I have collected 142 wins. No one in football history wins more international matches than me.

"If I'm not in a position to enjoy what I'm doing here, if I can't do it after this journey, then when could I?"

Among Queiroz's 11 senior managerial appointments was a spell as head coach of Colombia - Ghana's upcoming opponents - between 2019 and 2020, although he was relieved of his duties following some desperate results during the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Los Cafeteros ultimately missed out on the tournament in Qatar, having reached the knockouts in the previous two editions of the competition.

"It will be great to see two fantastic teams on the pitch, with different styles, but both teams committed to win the game and create entertainment," Queiroz concluded.

"Both teams will be trying to bring home the best result, and I hope with the right inspiration and attitude, we'll be able to be even better on the pitch tomorrow and get the result our fans expect.

"With all due respect for Colombia, this is our commitment for tomorrow."

Ghana, playing only their fourth ever World Cup knockout game, advanced from the group as the third-placed team in Group L following a victory over Panama and a draw with England, while Colombia progressed as Group K winners after defeating Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo before drawing with Portugal.