Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa at Super Rapid and Blitz Croatia; medal chances at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, July 4

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 4, 2026.

What's on today?

Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa in action at Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2026

Table tennis: Chance for Indian youngsters to shine after 4 medals assured at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

Shooting: The third ISSF Shotgun World Cup of the season begins in Lonato, Italy

What happened yesterday?