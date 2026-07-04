          Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa at Super Rapid and Blitz Croatia; medal chances at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, July 4

          D Gukesh. Michal Walusza / Norway Chess 2026
          • ESPN staffJul 4, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 4, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa in action at Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2026

          • Table tennis: Chance for Indian youngsters to shine after 4 medals assured at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

          • Shooting: The third ISSF Shotgun World Cup of the season begins in Lonato, Italy

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Gukesh rises to joint second spot in Grand Chess Tour Croatia

          • Badminton: Aakarshi, Tanya lose in second round as Indian challenge ends in Canada Open

          • Table Tennis: Two more medals assured for India at Asian Youth Championships

          • Fencing: Indian men's foil team earns Asiad spot at Asian Senior Fencing Championship