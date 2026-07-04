Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa at Super Rapid and Blitz Croatia; medal chances at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, July 4

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 4, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa in action at Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2026
Table tennis: Chance for Indian youngsters to shine after 4 medals assured at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
Shooting: The third ISSF Shotgun World Cup of the season begins in Lonato, Italy
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Gukesh rises to joint second spot in Grand Chess Tour Croatia
Badminton: Aakarshi, Tanya lose in second round as Indian challenge ends in Canada Open
Table Tennis: Two more medals assured for India at Asian Youth Championships
Fencing: Indian men's foil team earns Asiad spot at Asian Senior Fencing Championship