FIFA World Cup 2026 MD22 recap: Argentina survive Cape Verde ET scare, Egypt beat Australia on pens, Colombia vs Ghana on now

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The last round of er, round of 32 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was no less dramatic than the others. Here's how the last round of 32 knockout ties unfolded (with one game left to go):

Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties ; they advance to meet Argentina in the round of 16

Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 AET . They advance to face Egypt in the round of 16

Colombia vs Ghana: coming up

Here's how the games played out:

Colombia vs Ghana: FOLLOW LIVE HERE

Argentina 1 - 1 Cape Verde

(Messi 29', Li.Martinez 92', D. Borges (OG) 111'; D. Duarte 59', S.Cabral 103')

Messi opened the score with a sumptuous touch and finish off a clever Lisandro Martínez pass just after the first hydration break. With plan A gone, Cape Verde had to attack more, and that combined with uncharacteristic sloppiness from Argentina saw Deroy Duarte score at the near post, nutmegging Lisandro and surprising Emiliano Martínez.

Messi spurned a one-on-one chance to get Argentina ahead almost immediately and Cape Verde closed ranks to drag the world champions to Extra Time. Lisandro Martinez wrested the lead back with a stunning finish at the near post off a corner in the second minute of ET and just as Argentina thought that would be enough, Sidny Lopes Cabral brought the roof down with the goal of the match, a stunning curler from a tight angle that gave Emi Martinez no chance.

Six minutes into the second half of ET, though, Cristian Romero rose highest to flick home a Messi corner into goal via Diny Borges' arm and give Argentina the lead for a third and final time.

Australia 1 (2) - (4) 1 Egypt

(Hany OG 55'; Ashour 13')

Egypt advanced the round of 16 after a dramatic 4-2 win in the penalty shootout after Australia came from behind to pull level at 1-1 in extra time. Harry Souttar and 18-year-old Lucas Harrington missed their kicks for Australia, while all four of Egypt's converted, including Mohamed Salah with a panenka. Just ahead of the shootout Australia coach Tony Popovic made a big call, substituting out the in-form Patrick Beach for the more experienced Mathew Ryan in the 119th minute.

Earlier, Emam Ashour had put Egypt ahead early in the 13th after running in behind his blocked shot to convert an incoming cross with a superb header at the near post. It was his second goal of the World Cup. As the match wore on, Australia amped up the pressure, and it told ten minutes into the second half when under pressure from Souttar, Mohamed Hany scored his second own goal of the tournament (the first time anyone has scored two OGs in the same edition).

Egypt dominated most of the latter part of the match, but Beach was in fine form as he kept them at bay -- which only made it more surprising that he was taken off for the shootout.