2026 World Cup Moment of the Day: Cabral's sling leaves Argentina's Goliath tottering

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 22, we pick Sidny Lopes Cabral's goal-of-the-tournament contender for Cape Verde against Argentina in extra time.

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Lionel Messi stood there, staring sheepishly into space. Emiliano Martínez looked around, disbelief etched on his face. Alexis Mac Allister couldn't bear to look up. On the touchline, Lionel Scaloni pursed his lips tighter, folded those arms a little tighter across his chest. As the world watched on, Goliath was tottering.

On the giant screen at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, the word "GOAL" flashed out, followed by the score -- Argentina 2 : 2 Cape Verde. For Argentina, nothing was making sense anymore.

As they tried to gather themselves back to reality, around them it was bedlam. Sidny Lopes Cabral, scorer of said goal had wheeled away in celebration, at first unsure of what to do as he burst through onrushing teammates before settling on vaulting the hoardings and going in search of his girlfriend. His Cape Verde teammates were hugging each other and laughing and throwing fists in the air even as the tiny pocket of their fans exploded in the stands. For Cape Verde, nothing was making sense anymore.

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Extra time, Argentina and Cape Verde level, in a round of 32 knockout match at a World Cup -- for those of us watching, nothing was making sense anymore, either.

At various moments of this rollercoaster of a match, Cape Verde had pushed the boundaries of what made sense and what doesn't. Like when they hadn't crumpled when Leo Messi scored the opener with a touch and finish that can only be described as Messi-esque. When they equalised early in the second half. When they then held the reigning world champions at bay and dragged them to Extra Time. Or when they had started playing their best football after conceding a stunning goal to Lisandro Martínez early on in Extra Time. But this... this was something else.

The Cabral goal had come at the end of a passing sequence that had started deep in Cape Verde's half, involved Vozinha (their now cult hero goalkeeper), and had seen then pass their way out of an aggressive Argentine press with a calmness and assuredness that no World Cup debutant should have against opposition like this. The goal itself had been wondrous - for the buildup as much for the otherworldly finish, a left back jinking in and curling a pearler with his right into the far top corner - but what the goal signified was something even greater.

It was, simply, the most impossible moment.

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As much as none of what was happening with the scoreline had any right to happen, it was the implausibility of the brilliance of this equaliser that took the breath away. That's not how underdogs are supposed to do it; that's not how reigning world champions get manhandled. A scrappy header off a set-piece? Yes, maybe okay. A lucky penalty off an inadvertent handball? Sure, we've seen that happen. A worldie at the end of a move where Cape Verde played Argentina off the park? Come on now!

Eight minutes after the Cabral wondergoal went in, a Diney Borges own goal would let Argentina off the hook. 3-2, no penalty shootout. Now, if you look only at the scoresheet, that's failure. It's what the record books will say: Argentina beat Cape Verde in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What the numbers and the facts won't tell you is what those of us watching will forever remember. For that moment when Cabral's hit thundered into the net, a true giant had been left unsteady on its feet, unaware of what was happening, unsure of what was to come. That singular moment will define this memory for us. Not the L in the win/loss column, but that feeling -- whether joyous or incredulous or depressing or somehow all three at the same time -- when it looked certain Cape Verde would drag Argentina to penalties.

In that lies Cape Verde's, and indeed Cabral's, glory.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

His is a story that mirrors his nation's in a curious way. Born in Rotterdam, to parents from the island of Santiago in Cape Verde, he was playing in the German fifth tier just three years ago, living in a house where he had to repurpose bin bags as curtains. Three months ago, he made his Champions League debut for Benfica against Real Madrid, and now, he'd scored against Argentina. Out of nowhere, into the bright glare of centre-stage -- just like Cape Verde.

Only keen followers of African football knew much about the team apart from the curious trivia that they were one of the smallest nations to ever qualify for the World Cup. A little archipelago off the West Coast of Africa that many of us would have struggled to identify on a map, one that most of us would just have a passing recollection of having heard (or read) the name of somewhere... that was it. Look at them now. Look at Cabral now.

On a day when Leo Messi had broken even more World Cup records, on a day when Argentina advanced to the round of 16 to continue their title defence, the name on everyone's lips is Cape Verde. If it was the doggedness of spirit and performance that put it there, it is the brilliance of Cabral's goal -- and all that the moment signified -- that will keep it there for some time to come. It was, without doubt, one of the all-time great World Cup goals, one of the all-time great World Cup moments.