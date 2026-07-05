Senegal's Ismaila Sarr refutes rumours of Pape Gueye 'altercation'; urges 'unity' after World Cup exit

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Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr has moved to silence rumours of an altercation between him and teammate Pape Gueye in the aftermath of the Teranga Lions' 3-2 World Cup extra-time elimination at the hands of Belgium on Wednesday.

Senegal led the clash 2-0 with four minutes to play following goals from Habib Diarra and Sarr, but collapsed during the latter stages as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans took the tie to extra time.

Tielemans then struck a 124th-minute penalty winner after being adjudged to have been fouled in the box by Lamine Camara to complete a remarkable comeback and send Belgium through to the Last 16.

The aftermath of the defeat has been filled with acrimonious exchanges and accusations, with Gueye announcing he wouldn't play for the national team while the current technical team are in place, and rumours of tensions within the playing staff.

"I want to put an end to a rumour that's doing the rounds: there has never been any altercation between Pape Gueye and me," Sarr wrote on his social handles on Saturday.

"That is completely untrue.

"In difficult times, some people seek to sow division. Our response will always be the same: to remain united."We understand your disappointment, because we share it too. We had the same dream as you, and we're the first to be disappointed that we are unable to offer you more, but a defeat, however painful it may be, must not erase everything we've built together."

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Sarr was one of the few Senegal players who could exit the tournament with his head held high, having scored four goals in four games during the Teranga Lions' rollercoaster campaign.

Having missed an excellent chance in their opener against France, he netted twice as Senegal threatened a second-half comeback against Norway, added the second in the 5-0 demolition against Iraq, and then gave the African champions a two-goal advantage that ought to have been enough to have sent them through against Belgium.

"The team is nothing without its fans, and together we have always overcome challenges," Sarr continued. "Your support, even in the most difficult times, gives us the strength to keep moving forward.

"Just a few months ago, we were on the edge of our seats, celebrating and making an entire country proud. These memories must remind us of what we are capable of achieving when we move in the same direction.

"In a year's time, we will have a continental title to defend," he concluded. "That work begins today. We will learn from this, we will come back stronger, and we will still need you - just as you can always count on us.

"Let's stay united. It is through unity, faith and hard work that the greatest stories are written."

It remains to be seen whether head coach Pape Thiaw will survive Wednesday's elimination, having expressed his dissatisfaction with the Senegalese federation during the course of the tournament.

The 45-year-old had been without a contract since February, despite winning the Africa Cup of Nations in January, but is understood to have put pen to paper on a new deal ahead of Senegal's second Group I game against Norway.