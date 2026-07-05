Jordan Ayew wants Carlos Queiroz to stay on as Ghana head coach - 'he can take us to the next level'

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Ghana captain Jordan Ayew wants Carlos Queiroz to extend his tenure as head coach of the national side despite the Black Stars' underwhelming World Cup exit at the hands of Colombia on Friday.

Jhon Arias scored the only goal of the game in the 14th minute to move Colombia through to a Round of 16 meeting with Switzerland, while Ghana limped out of the competition having failed to register a shot on target against Los Cafeteros.

Despite the manner of their elimination, skipper Ayew believes he's seen enough from Queiroz's brief tenure at the helm for the Ghana Football Association to extend the 73-year-old's tenure with the West African giants.

"I hope he stays, I hope he stays," Ayew told ESPN. "Personally, I just feel like he's the right person to take us to the next level and the next step.

"I wish he could have had a better ending, but let's see what happens. We tried our best with a new manager, new tactics, a new way of seeing football, so we need to just look at the future and stay positive."

Eyebrows were raised when Ghana parted ways with previous head coach Otto Addo during a disappointing March international break and promptly appointed Queiroz in April.

The veteran only had two months to prepare the team before the World Cup began, and - based on the evidence of his career - would bring a markedly different style of play to the Black Stars.

Ultimately, the team took well to Queiroz-ball; defeating Panama and holding England to a 0-0 drawn in Boston to advance to the knockouts for the first time in 16 years.

JUAN MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images

"The new coach came in and he didn't have a lot of games, but listen, we did what we could," Ayew continued. "We tried our best. We wanted to dream a bit more, a bit longer, but it wasn't meant to be.

"He's done a great job to come in, and it's not easy. I've been in the game for a while now, and I know that sometimes you need five months, six months for people to understand your ways.

"He came in, and after a month or two, we started implementing what he wanted, what he asked us to do.

"It worked well at some points, but at other points we fell short. It doesn't mean that he needed more time."

While Ghana failed to land a glove on Colombia as they tumbled out of the tournament, centre-back Jerome Opoku doesn't believe that Queiroz's more conservative approach to the game was the wrong strategy for Ghana to implement in Kansas City.

"I thought the approach to this game from the coach and the boys was good," he told journalists, "but it didn't go our way.

"We came into the game with the same hunger, the same fight, we had a good build-up, but sometimes it happens. Sometimes it doesn't go all your way."

While local media reported that Queiroz's initial deal with the Black Stars was only a short-term deal, the GFA must decide promptly who they want to oversee the team, with Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to begin in September.