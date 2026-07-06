Praggnaandhaa tied third in Zagreb; Mohun Bagan, East Bengal name Dilmperis, Habas as head coaches: Indian Sports July 6

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 6, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa in action at Super Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2026
Shooting: The third ISSF Shotgun World Cup of the season is underway in Lonato, Italy
Boxing: The U-19 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Pragg, Gukesh fall behind Firouzja at Super Rapid & Blitz Zagreb
F2: Kush Maini secures first feature race podium at Silverstone
Boxing: Chandrika, Joyshree power India to flying start at U-19 Asian Championships