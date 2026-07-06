FIFA World Cup 2026 MD24 recap: Haaland, Norway stun Brazil; 10-man England beat Mexico in all-time classic

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The first day of round of 16 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw the pre-match favourites both advance through to the quarterfinals, as the first two of the last eight were decided. Here's how the first round of 16 knockout ties unfolded.

Norway beat Brazil 2-1

England beat Mexico 3-2

It will be Norway vs England in the quarterfinals

Here's how the games played out:

Mexico 2 - 3 England

(Quinones 42', Jimenez (P) 69'; Bellingham 36', 38', Kane (P) 60')

An all-time World Cup classic saw 10-man England hold on to beat Mexico in the Azteca and book a slot in the quarters.

Mexico dominated early, as is their wont at the Azteca where they had lost just 2 in 88 competitive internationals coming into the game. Against the run of play, though, Bukayo Saka created a lovely chance for Jude Bellingham who nodded into an empty net from a few yards out. Inside two minutes, Bellingham was at it again after Elliot Anderson led a high press which forced a poor mistake off the Mexican defence and ended with Bellingham slotting it in from close range again. Julián Quiñones brought Mexico back into the game with a smart finish after a melee in the box after a freekick was sent in.

Nine minutes into the second half, Jarell Quansah was sent off for a poor studs-up tackle and that seemed to put Mexico on the front-foot. A foul from keeper Raúl Rangel on Anthony Gordon, though, gave Harry Kane a chance to make it three and he made no mistake.

Mexico kept pouring forward and a Kane foul saw Raúl Jiménez step up to cut the gap to one -- but that is what it would remain as a monstrous defensive performance and a dip in Mexican crossing after the second hydration break saw England close it out for a massive result.

Brazil 1 - 2 Norway

(Neymar (P) 90+10'; Haaland 79', 90')

Al Bello/Getty Images

Erling Haaland delivered a masterclass in finishing as Norway stunned Brazil in the round of 16 to send them through to a quarterfinal tie with England. This was the first time Brazil haven't made the quarterfinals of a World Cup since the 1990 edition.

The game started with Brazil making the most chances and continued in that vein up until the last quarter of the game. Early on, Matheus Cunha was brought down in the box, but Bruno Guimarães stepped up and missed the resulting penalty in the 14th minute. That set the tone for Brazil's finishing with substitute Endrick missing a one-on-one and Casemiro smashing a hard pass across the face of goal when a simple pass would have given Neymar Jr a tap-in the most egregious misses.

In the 79th minute, an Andreas Schjelderup whipped in a cross and Haaland lost his marker Gabriel Magalhães and thumped a header home. With Brazil pressing for an equaliser, Haaland made it two with a stunning effort from the edge of the box.

Neymar would then make it 1-2 in the last minute of added on time amid a contentious atmosphere, but it was too little too late for Brazil.