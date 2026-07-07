Archery World Cup Stage 4 begins, Shotgun World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE July 7

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 7, 2026.

What's on today?

Archery: The fourth and last World Cup begins in Madrid

Shooting : The third ISSF Shotgun World Cup of the season is underway in Lonato, Italy

Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta

What happened yesterday?