          Archery World Cup Stage 4 begins, Shotgun World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE July 7

          Archery arrows on the board. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 7, 2026, 04:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 7, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: The fourth and last World Cup begins in Madrid

          • Shooting: The third ISSF Shotgun World Cup of the season is underway in Lonato, Italy

          • Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Praggnaandhaa ends tied third, Gukesh sixth; Alireza wins Zagreb Grand Chess tour

          • Football: Mohun Bagan names Panagiotis Dilmperis as head coach

          • Football: Habas returns to Kolkata as ISL champions East Bengal appoint him head coach

          • Boxing: Vishvanath, Ganga, Hitesh register dominant wins on day 2 of U-23 Asian Championship

          • Wrestling: India secure 20 medals, including 4 gold at U-20 Asian Championship

          • Chess: Gukesh leads long list of star players in Chennai Grand Masters from July 16

          • Shooting: Mairaj best-placed as Indian skeet shooters struggle in strong World Cup field