Archery World Cup Stage 4 begins, Shotgun World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE July 7

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 7, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: The fourth and last World Cup begins in Madrid
Shooting: The third ISSF Shotgun World Cup of the season is underway in Lonato, Italy
Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Praggnaandhaa ends tied third, Gukesh sixth; Alireza wins Zagreb Grand Chess tour
Football: Mohun Bagan names Panagiotis Dilmperis as head coach
Football: Habas returns to Kolkata as ISL champions East Bengal appoint him head coach
Boxing: Vishvanath, Ganga, Hitesh register dominant wins on day 2 of U-23 Asian Championship
Wrestling: India secure 20 medals, including 4 gold at U-20 Asian Championship
Chess: Gukesh leads long list of star players in Chennai Grand Masters from July 16
Shooting: Mairaj best-placed as Indian skeet shooters struggle in strong World Cup field