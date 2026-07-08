          Indians in action at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid: Indian Sports LIVE, July 8

          Archery arrows on the board. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 8, 2026, 04:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 8, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: The fourth and last World Cup begins in Madrid

          • Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta

          What happened yesterday?

          • Shooting: Indian skeet shooters draw a blank in Shotgun World Cup

          • Commonwealth Games: India's CWG contingent given grand send-off; official kit unveiled ahead of Glasgow Games.