2026 World Cup Moment of the Day: 259 seconds of Lionel Messi, the GOAT

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its business end, with the Round of 16 beginning. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 26, we pick Lionel Messi's incredible goal and assist for Argentina against Egypt, that saved their World Cup dreams.

*****

When you're Lionel Messi, five minutes -- four minutes and nineteen seconds, to be exact --is all it takes.

To pull off the impossible, to elevate a hitherto uninspiring team performance into the realms of folklore, to cut down a two-goal lead that looked all set to write one of the World Cup's great tales: Egypt beating Argentina, knocking the defending champions out of the 2026 edition, outplaying them along the way. Only for Messi to up and decide that wasn't going to happen. End of.

In a moment that spanned 259 seconds, Lionel Andres Messi put on a three-act epic of pure footballing genius that dragged Argentina level on the night and reminded everyone watching that he was, and still very much is, the best footballer on the planet when he wants to be.

Act I: The Cross (79')

Initially it looked like this would be a continuation of the poor game Messi was having until then.

Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images

A missed penalty had been compounded by multiple intercepted passes, and dribbles stopped at the edge of the box, that old burst of acceleration gone, the age showing. He was proving ineffectual as Egypt led 2-0, Argentina looking unlikelier to get one back as the game wore on.

He took a corner that was easily headed away, and as he ran onto collect the rebound out on the wing, his follow-up cross was blocked easily. Too easily. Where was the drop of the shoulder? The jink of the hips? He himself ran back to collect the ball and throw it back in before staying out wide as the play moved central. 15 seconds after the throw-in, though, the ball was back at his feet, Argentina looking for and finding him like they always do, especially when they are trouble.

He immediately squared up his marker, threatening a run and that won him a foot of space. That was enough.

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A touch inside, a look up, and an inch-perfect cross landed on Cristian Romero's head. Well set, at the edge of the six-yard box, all Romero had to do was nod it in: Argentina 1, Egypt 2.

From out of nowhere, the greatest playmaker of our generation had set an unlikely comeback rolling.

Act II: The Run (82')

There are some mini moments in games when a proper great athlete does something, and you know, deep in your bones, that this is it, it's done; they've decided to take over. You can play as well as you want, defend in numbers, tactically outsmart the collective, but when the great athlete decides none of it matters, well, none of it matters.

Receiving the ball on the touchline, his boots kissing the chalk, Messi decided to roll back the years. Suddenly it was 2011 again in Atlanta. His first touch took his nearest marker, Trézéguet, out of the equation. Opening his body, he had tapped the ball forward with his first touch, before turning and putting in the burst of speed that we thought had deserted him on the night.

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39 became 24 as he raced in, ball tied to his laces in that inimitable way of his, shrugging off Trezeguet's desperate attempts to claw him back, to hold onto his shirt. As he reached the edge of the box at speed, a drop of the shoulder took him to his right, towards the byline. Karim Hafez stepped in front of him; confident he had put his considerable frame between the ball and the little man. But La Pulga, The Flea, was flying.

Poking the ball to Hafez's left, he raced onto the other side, holding the Egyptian left back off with the absurd strength he's always had when dribbling with the ball. Getting onto the ball again, he skipped past Hafez's despairing lunge of a tackle. Almost at the byline, and with big Ramy Rabia closing in, he twisted his body square and stabbed a ball right onto Lautaro Martínez's head. Without looking up to see where his teammate was, with next to no space to maneuver the ball, at full pelt, he had simply told the ball what to do with his left foot, and the ball had listened.

Martinez missed, but it didn't matter. The look on the Egyptian faces said it all. There may have been no assist at the end of it, no goal, but a point had been made. If the cross was an early warning, this... this was when it became certain.

Argentina knew. Egypt knew. We knew. Lionel Messi was now locked in.

Act III: The Goal (83')

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There are times when you forget what truly makes Messi, Messi. Maybe it's his gentleness off the field, a shyness to talk himself up, a ready smile when called upon. Maybe it's that habit of his on the field, where he just wanders about like a lost child. Maybe it's how easy he makes this football lark look at times, how everything seems to flow so naturally for him. The thing is, though, all of that pales in front of Messi's pure desire to win.

When he gets the ball on the wing, his eyes tell the tale: there's nothing relaxed about them, not a hint of anything but fierce competitive drive in them, his hatred for losing palpable. When his first cross is blocked, it doesn't affect him in any way -- he simply steps onto it and sends in another. Seeing the cross take a deflection and loop to the far post, he calculates that the most likely action for anyone at the far post to take would be send it back across the face of the goal so he's immediately in motion, following the ball into the box.

Unhurried, time standing still for him, he can see it all play out as Gonzalo Montiel just about manages to stop Lautaro Martinez's square ball across the face of goal. Now well inside the box, he asks Montiel to tap it on to him and the right back does that, running back to control his own touch and teeing up Messi with a gentle lob.

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Messi sees it coming, notices the three red shirts in front of him, notes where the goalkeeper is, and in a split second decides to leather it. Standing on his right, he pivots, swinging his left in a wide arc as he hits the ball on the bounce up, connecting with the outside of his left and sending it lashing off the crossbar and into the net. He hit it so hard that it didn't go past the excellent Mostafa Shoubir in Egypt's goal so much as it went through him.

Argentina 2, Egypt 2. Leo Messi assist, Leo Messi goal.

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A cross, a run, a goal. 259 seconds was all it took for Lionel Messi to take over. It may have been Enzo Fernández who scored the winner but make no mistake -- it was Messi and his five-minute burst of Messi-ness that had dragged Argentina over the line.