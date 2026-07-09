          Indians in action at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid: Indian Sports LIVE, July 9

          Archery arrows on the board. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 9, 2026, 01:56 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 9, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: The fourth and last World Cup begins in Madrid

          • Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta

          What happened yesterday?

          • Archery World Cup: Indian compound women's team enter final

          • Boxing: Indian boxers confirm nine medals in U-23 women's category at Asian U-19 & U-23 C'ships