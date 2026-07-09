Indians in action at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid: Indian Sports LIVE, July 9

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 9, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: The fourth and last World Cup begins in Madrid
Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta
What happened yesterday?
Archery World Cup: Indian compound women's team enter final
Boxing: Indian boxers confirm nine medals in U-23 women's category at Asian U-19 & U-23 C'ships