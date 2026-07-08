Rockies' Domingo Acevedo tests positive for PED, gets 80-game ban

NEW YORK -- Colorado Rockies right-hander Domingo Acevedo, a three-year major league veteran pitching with Triple-A Albuquerque, was suspended 80 games Wednesday after a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under the minor league drug program.

Acevedo, 32, started this season with Piratas de Campeche in Mexico and signed a minor league contract with the Rockies on May 1. He is 2-0 with a 5.81 ERA in six starts and two relief appearances for Albuquerque.

Acevedo was 4-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 89 relief appearances with Oakland from 2021-23, then was released.

He is the eighth player disciplined this year for a drug violation.

Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire season on March 3 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites. The failed test was Profar's second offense under the drug rules.

Free agent outfielder Max Kepler was banned for 80 games on Jan. 9 after a positive test for Epitrenbolone. He signed with Arizona and returned to the major leagues on June 26.