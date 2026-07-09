Hidilyn Diaz's legacy grows as niece Alexsandra rewrites record books

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Years after Hidilyn Diaz ushered in the Philippines' golden era by delivering its first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021, another member of the family has announced herself on the world stage in emphatic fashion.

Competing in the women's 48kg division at the 2026 IWF World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Cali, Colombia, 15-year-old Alexsandra Diaz produced a remarkable performances to capture three gold medals while breaking two youth world records in the clean and jerk and total.

Diaz, the niece of Hidilyn, lifted 98kg in the clean and jerk to eclipse the youth world standard of 97kg before finishing with a combined total of 175kg, surpassing the previous youth record of 173kg.

The clean and jerk showcased her explosive power, but her composure throughout the competition stood out.

Diaz executed each attempt with the confidence of a seasoned international campaigner, despite competing on the biggest stage of her nascent career, turning what was expected to be a tightly contested event into a historic showcase.

Her record-breaking performance set the tone for Team Philippines, which has confirmed its emergence as one of Asia's rising weightlifting powers.

Althea Bacaro added two medals in the girls' 44kg division, taking silver in the clean and jerk with an 80kg lift before securing bronze in the overall standings with a combined total of 140kg. She also finished fourth in the snatch after clearing 60kg.

The country's medal haul continued to grow in the boys' 56kg class, as Jay-R Colonia claimed the overall silver medal with a 109kg lift in the snatch and a field-best 140kg effort in the clean and jerk for a total of 249kg.

Team Philippines carried its momentum into the succeeding events as Jhodie Peralta, three-time gold medalist at the 2025 championships in Lima, Peru, added two silver medals in the girls' 53kg division, finishing runner-up in both the snatch and total, while Kirby Kent Alas-as captured silver in the boys' 60kg clean and jerk after successfully lifting 141kg.

Behind the record-breaking performances of Diaz and the steady medal production from Bacaro, Colonia, Peralta, and Alas-as, the Philippines now has four gold medals, five silver and one bronze to underscore the continued rise of the next generation of the nation's weightlifters looking to follow in Hidilyn Diaz's footsteps.