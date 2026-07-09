Depleted Creamline, new-look ZUS Coffeee open PVL On Tour with victories

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Creamline proved its championship pedigree runs far deeper than its biggest names, while ZUS Coffee showed the promise of its offseason makeover as both clubs opened the 2026 Premier Volleyball League On Tour Showdown with statement victories at Capital Arena in Iligan, Isabela, on Wednesday.

The Cool Smashers overcame the absence of several marquee players to defeat the Nxled Chameleons, 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19. Meanwhile, the Thunderbelles leaned on their new-look roster to turn back the Akari Chargers, 25-11, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17.

Even without Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez, Bea De Leon, Jeanette Panaga, and Alas Pilipinas-bound setter Jia De Guzman, Creamline hardly missed a beat.

Michele Gumabao came off the bench for Creamline to pour in a match-high 18 points on 16 attacks, one block, and one ace, while Lorie Bernardo added 13 markers. new acquisition Ishie Lalongisip, who played for Cignal HD Strikers vs. Creamline in last conference's All-Filipino Finals, chipped in nine points, with Jema Galanza and Rose Vargas contributing eight apiece..

Kyle Negrito orchestrated the offense with 16 excellent sets as Denden Revilla and Ella De Jesus anchored the floor defense.

"Of course, I'm happy because the team performed well," Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said in Filipino during the post-game press conference. "Even though some of our veteran players weren't able to play, this allowed the others to experience this kind of game. It was a good performance, so I'm really happy."

After surrendering the third set, the Cool Smashers restored order in the fourth. Holding a slim 17-15 advantage, Creamline strung together a pivotal 3-0 run behind Gumabao and Vargas before Bernardo delivered the match-clinching off-the-block attack.

MJ Phillips led Nxled, while EJ Cariño registered 11 points and 14 excellent receptions. Myla Pablo and Jonah Sabete-Escamillan also scored 11 points each.

Earlier, ZUS Coffee introduced its new-look roster in impressive fashion.

ZUS Coffee introduced its new-look roster impressively, beating Akari in four sets of the PVL on Tour opener. PVL

Former Farm Fresh standouts Zam Nolasco and Jolina Dela Cruz spearheaded the Thunderbelles' victory over Akari on team debut.

Nolasco finished with 15 points built on 11 attacks and four blocks, while Dela Cruz added 12 points and 13 excellent receptions. AC Miner also made a successful return from injury with 15 points and 10 excellent digs in her new role as an opposite hitter, while veteran Rachel Anne Daquis contributed 11 markers.

With the fourth set hanging in the balance at 18-17, ZUS Coffee slammed the door shut by reeling off the final seven points of the match.

Cloanne Mondoñedo dished out 21 excellent sets to steer the Thunderbelles' balanced attack.

Akari was paced by Eli Soyud's 16 points, while Ivy Lacsina chipped in nine.

Van Sickle to miss inaugural PVL On Tour

Nxled's opening assignment came without reigning PVL MVP Brooke Van Sickle, who confirmed she will miss the entire PVL On Tour as she continues to recover from her shoulder injury.

"Yeah, so I'm dealing with the injury at the moment," Van Sickle told Tiebreaker Times.

"It's kind of up in the air, the timeline of recovery. So just stay patient

"I trust management and our PTs to have the best care for me and the best plan moving forward.

"So I'm just trying to stay positive, step into more of a team leadership role, and just try to be there for my team as much as possible, even though physically I'm not able to participate in practice or anything as of right now."

The Filipino-American star remains optimistic about her recovery.

"I'm hopeful," she said. "I think it's part of the plan -- God's plan -- and everything. It is what it is. Injuries are bound to happen, and it's sports, right? So I've got to continue to stay optimistic and positive. It sucks, but I'll live."

Van Sickle confirmed she would sit out the preseason tournament.

"Unfortunately, I will not be participating in the PVL On Tour."

Jolina Dela Cruz regaining confidence

For Dela Cruz, her strong debut represented more than just a solid stat line; it marked an important step toward rediscovering her confidence after limited opportunities over the past conference.

"First and foremost, it's really about regaining my confidence because the last conference was difficult," she said in Filipino during the post-game press conference.

"It's hard to build confidence when you aren't getting playing time. So this is a huge opportunity for me."

With the trust of head coach Jerry Yee and her teammates, Dela Cruz believes she is steadily returning to her best form.

"More than anything, it's about growth," she said. "It's really enjoyable playing for Coach Jerry because he allows you to discover yourself, especially your game. A perfect example was what happened earlier on the court.

"There are times when you get tired or momentarily lose your rhythm, but he lets you play through it. He simply tells you, 'Get back into it.'"

Zam Nolasco reunites with Yee

Nolasco's debut also marked a reunion with Yee, who coached her during her decorated collegiate career at the College of Saint Benilde.

The reigning NCAA MVP said the familiarity with the coaching staff and system made the transition to ZUS Coffee seamless.

"They're so easy to play with on the court, and that has really helped me as a rookie on the team," she said in Filipino during the post-game press conference.

"The veterans and coaches have all been very kind. I'm already familiar with the program, the system, and the players, so there really weren't many adjustments. I'm simply continuing to play the way I know how."