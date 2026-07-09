South Africa vs. Scotland - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch the Springboks

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After a convincing 45-21 win over England in their opening game of the inaugural Nations Championship, the Springboks will host Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Scotland, too, got their campaign off to a strong start with a 47-38 win away to Argentina. A clash against the reigning world champions at 1,350 metres above sea level will likely be an even bigger test for Gregor Townsend's side.

Rassie Erasmus has hinted that the Springboks, too, will have a point to prove in this game - as he is specifically looking for additional options ahead of next year's World Cup in Australia.

"This team was not picked for specific reasons surrounding Scotland," Erasmus said, as per News24.

"It was for us to make sure that when we go to the World Cup next year, we know who can do what, when, and how under pressure and not under pressure."

Elaborating further on team selection, as per SA Rugby, Erasmus said: "We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team.

"We told the players from the outset that we would give as many of them a chance as possible to play this season, while we are also trying to manage some players, while others are not available for selection this week.

"So it was important to select a team with some continuity from last week, while bringing in players we believe will be the right fit for what we are expecting from Scotland.

"They had a good Six Nations campaign, and they come off a victory against Argentina away, so they will be psyched up going into this match."

Rassie Erasmus watches on as the Springboks train in Guateng for the Nations Championship. David Rogers/Getty Images

Key details

Date: Saturday, July 11 at 5:40 p.m. CAT (4:40 p.m. BST, 3:40 p.m. GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport for South African viewers. In the UK, games can be accessed via ITV and STV

Team news

Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers, and Ruan Nortje are the only five Springbok players retained in the starting XV from the win over England.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth were late withdrawals and have not yet returned to the matchday 23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ethan Hooker also remain out for the Springboks.

Gregor Townsend told journalists on Tuesday that Finn Russell "should be" fine to return at flyhalf for Scotland after missing the Argentina clash with a calf injury.

South Africa: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zach Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Quan Horn

Scotland: TBC

Stats

South Africa have won 25 of their 30 matches against Scotland and nine on the trot since a 21-17 loss in Murrayfield in 2010.

Springbok starting scrumhalf Embrose Papier will play his first Test match in 2786 days after last featuring against Wales in 2018.