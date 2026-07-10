Sarvesh Kushare makes Diamond League debut; Archery World Cup Stage 4 continues: Indian Sports LIVE, July 10

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 10, 2026.
What's on today?
Athletics: High jumper Sarvesh Kushare makes his Diamond League debut in Monaco
Archery: The fourth and last World Cup of the year is underway in Madrid
Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta
Athletics: Asian U-23 Athletics Championships continue.
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Archery: Indian recurve teams lose in quarterfinal at World Cup Stage 4
Boxing: India assured of eight medals at Asian U-19 and U-23 Championship
Athletics: India win five medals, including a gold, on Day 1 of Asian U-23 Championship
Table Tennis: Abhinandh PB shines as Dempo Goa Challengers beat U Mumba TT in UTT season opener