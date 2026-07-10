          Sarvesh Kushare makes Diamond League debut; Archery World Cup Stage 4 continues: Indian Sports LIVE, July 10

          Sarvesh Anil Kushare in action at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Patrick Smith/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 10, 2026, 03:55 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 10, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Athletics: High jumper Sarvesh Kushare makes his Diamond League debut in Monaco

          • Archery: The fourth and last World Cup of the year is underway in Madrid

          • Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta

          • Athletics: Asian U-23 Athletics Championships continue.

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Archery: Indian recurve teams lose in quarterfinal at World Cup Stage 4

          • Boxing: India assured of eight medals at Asian U-19 and U-23 Championship

          • Athletics: India win five medals, including a gold, on Day 1 of Asian U-23 Championship

          • Table Tennis: Abhinandh PB shines as Dempo Goa Challengers beat U Mumba TT in UTT season opener