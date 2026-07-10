2026 World Cup Moment of the Day: Kylian Mbappé, unstoppable

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its business end, with the quarterfinals beginning. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 27, we pick Kylian Mbappé's incredible opening goal in France's 2-0 win over Morocco.

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How do you stop Kylian Mbappé?

Cut the supply line by stopping Michael Olise, read these pages a few days back. Drop deep and sit in a compact line, says conventional wisdom. Tactical gurus will preach not giving any space in between defence and midfield. For an hour, Morocco did most of those things right (for the sake of the narrative and because of how it turned out, let's ignore Mbappé ripping through and winning a nailed-on penalty as a one-off incident). They went back to the Walid Regragui school of defence-first-football, trusted their exceptional goalkeeper, closed down the passing lines and simply sat back and absorbed hit after hit. For an hour of their World Cup 2026 quarterfinal, it worked.

Then Kylian Mbappé decided to remind Morocco (and everyone else with them) that when he decides it, there's no stopping him. Keep the line low, close the gaps, narrow the angles: and he'll still find a way.

The foundation of it all is in an aspect of his game that's basically down to his aura -- few players in the world get more done by simply threatening to do something. The ball can be still, he can be standing upright and motionless, but one drop of the Mbappé shoulder, and everything changes. Static electricity starts crackling, and if you're the defender in front of him, you can get overwhelmed by that sense of danger we all get when we know something's about to go very wrong. He doesn't have to move an inch, but that threat that he will run at you can be foreboding. The one thing you don't want him to do is that. for you know he has the skill to embarrass you, to get past you, and once passed that there ain't no catching him. You simply do not want him to drop that shoulder and go.

Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

So, it's understandable why Issa Diop doesn't dive in immediately when Mbappé controls a ball (brought under control previously by a lovely touch and poke forward from Désiré Doué) at the edge of the Morocco box. When Mbappé drags the ball a touch, dropping his left shoulder with it, and takes a pause... Diop makes sure to stand his ground. The danger might be brooding, but all of us watching know it's the right call. After all, if Diop had closed in, Mbappé would have flicked it past him and gone one-on-one with Yassine Bounou: we've seen it happen too many times.

Besides, it's not a bad choice overall. Morocco, sat deep to contain the running threat of France's front four, are superbly positioned. Diop has completely cut the angle to the near post and is at the right distance to stop Mbappé from beating him on the outside. Noussair Mazraoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi are positioned well to stop any check-inside and cut-in attempts on the dribble. Yassine Bounou is on his toes and placed centrally. Neil El Aynaoui is rushing back, so the French skipper doesn't have much time left on the ball. All of Mbappé's teammates are behind him and well covered, and for all the world, he has nowhere to go.

Except, this is Kylian Mbappé we are talking about.

From almost standstill, Mbappé simply lifts his right boot in the air -- forcing Diop to close his legs in order to stop a potential nutmeg and the kind of deflected shot that can be hell for a keeper -- and that's all the angle Mbappé needs. There's one path the ball can take to reach the net, and Mbappé has calculated it. The moment he'd collected it, he'd mapped out everything, knew exactly where he, Diop, Bounou and Mazraoui were in relation to the goal, and figured out just what needed to be done. As he let fly from just inside the box, the ball arced deliciously around Diop, Mbappé having used him as a marker, and flew into the side netting at the far corner. Unsaveable. Unstoppable.

FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Resistance broken, it was also game over. 1-0 would soon become 2-0, Mbappé teeing up Ousmane Dembélé for a cracking second, but the moment Mbappé pulled out that piece of magic, everyone knew it was done.

He's now scored 20 goals in 20 World Cup appearances and entered his third straight World Cup semifinal. No one has used this grandest of all sporting stages to burnish their aura quite like Mbappé -- he's only lost two matches in World Cup football, one a dead rubber of Group Stage match in which he played just half-an-hour, and the other a final where he scored a hat trick. So, as the France juggernaut rolls on in the 2026 World Cup, the question all of football has been asking for the past eight years gathers more relevance with every passing game: how do you stop Kylian Mbappé?

As this moment of magic proved yet again, perhaps the only answer is... you don't.