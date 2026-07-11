Kushare finishes third at Monaco DL; Medal chances for India at Archery World Cup Stage 4: Indian Sports LIVE, July 11

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 11, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: The fourth and last World Cup of the year is underway in Madrid, with a bunch of medal chances for Indians
Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are happening in Jakarta
Athletics: The Asian U-23 Athletics Championships continue.
Shooting: The ISSF Shotgun World Cup is on in Lonato
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Archery: Teenagers Kirti, Prithika reach World Cup semifinal, eye double medals
Football: ISL Golden Ball winner Miguel Figueira joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Hockey: Salima Tete to lead India's 20-member women's squad for Asian Games
Boxing: India assures six medals in U-23 men's category at Asian Championship
Athletics: Indian athletes win three bronze medals on Day 2 of Asian U23 Championship
Hockey: Asunta Lakra seeks Sports Ministry intervention over harassment allegations
Sports Ministry clears contingent of 191 for CWG; won't bear cost of IOA EC members in list