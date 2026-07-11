          Kushare finishes third at Monaco DL; Medal chances for India at Archery World Cup Stage 4: Indian Sports LIVE, July 11

          Sarvesh Anil Kushare in action at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Patrick Smith/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 11, 2026, 01:43 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 11, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: The fourth and last World Cup of the year is underway in Madrid, with a bunch of medal chances for Indians

          • Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are happening in Jakarta

          • Athletics: The Asian U-23 Athletics Championships continue.

          • Shooting: The ISSF Shotgun World Cup is on in Lonato

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Archery: Teenagers Kirti, Prithika reach World Cup semifinal, eye double medals

          • Football: ISL Golden Ball winner Miguel Figueira joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant

          • Hockey: Salima Tete to lead India's 20-member women's squad for Asian Games

          • Boxing: India assures six medals in U-23 men's category at Asian Championship

          • Athletics: Indian athletes win three bronze medals on Day 2 of Asian U23 Championship

          • Hockey: Asunta Lakra seeks Sports Ministry intervention over harassment allegations

          • Sports Ministry clears contingent of 191 for CWG; won't bear cost of IOA EC members in list