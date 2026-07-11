Kushare finishes third at Monaco DL; Medal chances for India at Archery World Cup Stage 4: Indian Sports LIVE, July 11

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 11, 2026.

What's on today?

Archery: The fourth and last World Cup of the year is underway in Madrid, with a bunch of medal chances for Indians

Boxing : The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are happening in Jakarta

Athletics : The Asian U-23 Athletics Championships continue.

Shooting : The ISSF Shotgun World Cup is on in Lonato

Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

What happened yesterday?