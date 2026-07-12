Medal chances for India at archery and shotgun World Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, July 12

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 12, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: The fourth and last World Cup of the year is underway in Madrid,
Boxing: The U-19 and U-23 Asian Boxing Championships are happening in Jakarta
Athletics: The Asian U-23 Athletics Championships continue.
Shooting: The ISSF Shotgun World Cup is on in Lonato
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Shooting: Neeru Dhanda strikes women's trap gold in Shotgun World Cup
Archery: Teenager Prithika wins first World Cup bronze, completes double in Madrid
Football: India to play two friendlies in maiden football tour of New Zealand
Athletics: Shivaji bags second silver as India add three medals on Day 3 of Asian U23 Championship
Athletics: Animesh Kujur runs 10.14s 100m, second fastest Indian ever
Athletics: High jumper Kushare finishes third at Monaco Diamond League