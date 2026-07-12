FIFA World Cup 2026 MD29 recap: Argentina and England book semifinal clash with narrow Extra Time wins over Switzerland, Norway

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The final two quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup produced two slow-burn thrillers that went into Extra Time when Argentina took on Switzerland and England clashed with Norway. Here's how the matches unfolded on this last multi-match day:

England beat Norway 2-1, after extra time

Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1, after extra time

This is how the semifinal bracket looks like for the 2026 World Cup:

France vs Spain

England vs Argentina

Here's how the games played out:

Argentina 3 - 1 Switzerland

(Mac Allister 10', Alvarez 112', Lautaro 120+1'; Ndoye 67')

A Julián Álvarez wondergoal and a late flourish from Lautaro Martínez saw defending champions Argentina continue their title defence as the top four ranked teams in the world all locked in places in the semifinal.

Lionel Messi kicked things off early with a lovely corner delivery to Alexis Mac Allister, who guided it in at the near post. The goal then saw Argentina sit deep and invite pressure, which finally told midway through the second half. Dan Ndoye played a quick one-two at the edge of the Argentina box, raced into it, and smashed it through Emiliano Martínez's legs to make it 1-1.

A major talking point then occurred in the 72nd minute when VAR advised a case of mistaken identity and that resulted in Breel Embolo being sent off for simulation (second yellow, reversing an initial yellow given to Leandro Paredes). This swung momentum completely Argentina's way, of course, but Switzerland held on till Extra Time.

With eight minutes to go in ET, though, Julian Alvarez produced a wondergoal to put Argentina ahead, and the job was finished off by Lautaro Martinez tapping in a rebound after Thiago Almada dawdled on a one-on-one with keeper Gregor Kobel.

Norway 1 - 2 England

(Schjelderup 36'; Bellingham 45+2', 93')

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his and England's second goal against Norway. ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Jude Bellingham was the difference in a match that was billed as Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland as England saw off a stout Norwegian challenge to make their fourth World Cup semifinal.

The game started in a cagey manner before opening up after the first hydration break. Norway started to force the issue and soon an Andreas Schjelderup half-cross/half-shot curled over a static Jordan Pickford in goal to give the Scandinavians the lead. Well on top after that, they had a great chance to make it two when Alexander Sorloth and Haaland went on a 2 v 1 corner only for Sorloth to eschew the easy square pass to his striker partner and go for goal himself, an attempt that was easily blocked by lone defender John Stones.

That miss proved costly immediately when Jude Bellingham was fed through by Anthony Gordon and with a delicate touch and a clever run worked an angle to place a brilliant finish past Orjan Nyland to equalise just before half time. It was not without controversy, with Norwegian players claiming England won possession after Nyland's goal kick struck a camera cable (which FIFA later responded to saying there was no evidence of it).

The second half sputtered into life occasionally, like when Torbjorn Heggem's effort off a Norway corner was ruled out for an Erling Haaland push on Elliot Anderson before the corner was taken, but Extra Time seemed inevitable due to the paucity of chance creation from either side.

Bellingham then pounced on a spill by Nyland and converted early in Extra Time to decide the match. With Haaland limping off late, Norway didn't trouble England much towards the end.