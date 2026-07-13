          8 Indians enter u19, u23 Asian boxing championships finals, 7 bronzes won: Indian Sports LIVE, July 13

          Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 13, 2026, 08:08 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 13, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Boxing: Under 19, Under 23 Asian Championship in Jakarta.

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Archery World Cup: Dhiraj, Kirti miss bronze medal; India end campaign with two compound medals

          • Asian U23 Athletics Championships: Anand Singh wins men's javelin title, women's 4x400m relay team clinches another gold

          • Shooting: High-performance camp begins for Indian shooters

          • Shotgun World Cup: Mixed trap teams fail to make final as India end campaign with one gold

          • Golf: Aditi moves to Tied-33rd at Evian Championship