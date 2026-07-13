8 Indians enter u19, u23 Asian boxing championships finals, 7 bronzes won: Indian Sports LIVE, July 13

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 13, 2026.
What's on today?
Boxing: Under 19, Under 23 Asian Championship in Jakarta.
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Archery World Cup: Dhiraj, Kirti miss bronze medal; India end campaign with two compound medals
Asian U23 Athletics Championships: Anand Singh wins men's javelin title, women's 4x400m relay team clinches another gold
Shooting: High-performance camp begins for Indian shooters
Shotgun World Cup: Mixed trap teams fail to make final as India end campaign with one gold
Golf: Aditi moves to Tied-33rd at Evian Championship