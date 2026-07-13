Rassie Erasmus names four debutants in Springboks team to play Wales in Durban

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Jaco Williams (wing), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), Ruben van Heerden (lock), and Carlu Sadie (prop) will all make their Test debuts in the Springboks' third Nations Championship fixture against Wales in Durban on Saturday.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus struck a fine balance between naming a strong team, while staying true to his word to give every player in his expanded squad a chance to prove what they could do at the highest level of the game in his matchday squad, which also features Andre Hugo-Venter (hooker), Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) on the replacements bench.

Moyo and Williams will both have the honour of making their Test debuts at their home ground for the the Sharks, alongside the tight forward duo of van Heerden, who has left the Stormers for France, and Sadie, who plays for Champions Cup champions Bordeaux Begles.

Venter, meanwhile, will earn his second Test cap should he take the field off the replacements bench after making his debut in 2024 against Portugal, while Jantjies last played in the green and gold jersey against Argentina in 2023.

Eben Etzebeth (lock), Franco Mostert (utility forward), Andre Esterhuizen (centre and flanker), Canan Moodie (utility back), Handre Pollard (flyhalf), and Ox Nche (prop) were all unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from injuries.

Moyo will dictate play from flyhalf alongside experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, while Williams will form an exciting back three with fellow wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and fullback Aphelele Fassi, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel manning the midfield.

In the forward pack, Sadie will pack down in the front row with Gerhard Steenekamp and Malcolm Marx, with Van Heerden and Cobus Wiese steering the engine room, while Paul de Villiers, Pieter-Steph du Toit (who will again lead the team), and Jasper Wiese forming the loose trio combination.

Erasmus opted for five forwards and three backs on the bench, where Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and Wilco Louw will serve as the replacement front row, and Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden will provide lock and loose forward cover, respectively.

The three backs on the bench are Jantjies, Manie Libbok (flyhalf), and Damian Willemse (utility back).

"We told the players from the start of the season that if everything played out well, we would give everyone in the squad a chance to play in the competition, and we are excited to see what the uncapped players, as well as those who have not been in the mix for a while, bring to the team," said Erasmus.

"This squad shows an exciting mix of youth and experience, and while we are under no illusions about the threat Wales poses, we are looking forward to seeing what these players can do.

"Wales put up a good fight in their Six Nations matches against Scotland and Ireland, and they defeated Italy in their final match of the tournament. They also beat Fiji in the Nations Championship before going down against Argentina in a competitive match last week, so they are on the rise and will come out with a point to prove this weekend."

The Bok coach was thrilled to see the four uncapped players get their opportunity to play and said: "They all played very well for their franchises this season, and have been working extremely hard at training, while waiting patiently for a chance to play, so we are delighted for them.

"Building squad depth has always been one of our pillars since 2018, and to have such an exciting group of players coming through is fantastic as we continue to build our squad for the future.

"We have full faith in their abilities, and I'm sure the senior guys around them will assist in keeping them calm on the field, so they can show the talent that earned them a place in the squad. Hopefully, we can make it a memorable occasion for them and our loyal supporters this weekend."

Springboks team vs. Wales in Durban

15 Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba), 14 Jaco Williams, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Vusi Moyo, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Damian Willemse.