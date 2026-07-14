Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag in action at Japan Open: Indian Sports LIVE, July 14

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 14, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Japan Open Super 750 begins today
Boxing: Under 19, Under 23 Asian Championship in Jakarta.
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Commonwealth Games: Para Swimmer Tejas Nandakumar declared ineligible
Football: Punjab FC appoint Dermitzakis as head coach ahead of new ISL season
Boxing: 8 Indians enter finals, 7 bronze medals won in Asian U-23 C'ships
Boxing: 9 Indians enter finals, 6 bronze medals won in Asian U-19 C'ships
Golf: Aditi Ashok finishes Tied-56th at Evian Championship