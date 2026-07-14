NWSL's Washington Spirit add Cameroon midfielder Monique Ngock to roster

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The Washington Spirit have strengthened their growing African contingent by signing Cameroon midfielder Monique Ngock to a three-year contract through the 2028 season, the NWSL club announced.

Ngock becomes the fourth African player on the Spirit roster, joining Ivory Coast forward Rosemonde Kouassi and Nigeria internationals Gift Monday and Deborah Abiodun.

The Spirit will pay a transfer fee to French club FC Fleury 91, where the 21-year-old spent last season after three campaigns with Stade de Reims.

"With the Spirit, I know I can grow into the best version of myself as a player," Ngock said.

"The impressive track record and culture created by the team and the staff has made the club a very attractive destination for me and I can't wait to get started."

Ngock made 19 league appearances for Fleury last season, scoring twice from midfield as the club finished among the top five in the French top flight.

Before joining Fleury, she started 41 matches across three seasons with Reims and helped the club secure promotion to France's top flight during her second campaign.

Cameroon's Monique Ngock has signed for the Washington Spirit and will join them after the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"Monique is a player with qualities very compatible with our roster and style of play," Spirit sporting director James Hocken said.

"We look forward to her arrival in DC and her strong development potential at the Spirit."

From Mfou in southern Cameroon, Ngock has been part of the Indomitable Lionesses setup since 2022. She represented Cameroon at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations that year as a 17-year-old, helping the team reach the quarterfinals and extend the country's streak of reaching the knockout stage to 11 consecutive appearances.

Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez says the midfielder is expected to join after this month's WAFCON.

"We know the WAFCON is coming up and she will be there," he told reporters during his media availability on Thursday. "After that, we will have her with us."

Ngock's arrival continues the Spirit's investment in African talent. Kouassi joined the club from French side Fleury in 2024, while Monday arrived last year after a prolific spell with Spanish club UD Tenerife.

Abiodun, who was signed in 2024 out of college, remains one of Nigeria's brightest young midfielders after starring at the FIFA Women's World Cup, WAFCON and Olympic Games.

Washington next host expansion club Denver Summit FC at Audi Field on July 26 on Women's Empowerment Night.