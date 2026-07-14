WAFCON champs Nigeria retain backbone of squad, but Ashleigh Plumptre out injured

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Nigeria coach Justine Madugu has retained the backbone of the squad that won a record 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title last year, naming captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and veteran forward Asisat Oshoala among a 25-player squad.

The Super Falcons will get to defend their continental crown in Morocco and target FIFA Women's World Cup qualification, but will do so without veteran defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who is not recovered from an injury she picked up in March.

Madugu's squad features much of the side that beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in last year's final, as Nigeria bids for a record-extending 11th WAFCON title when the tournament runs from July 26 to Aug. 16.

Nigeria, the only African nation, and one of only seven in total worldwide, to have qualified for every FIFA Women's World Cup since the tournament's inception in 1991, will seek to extend that run by reaching the semifinals in Morocco, which would secure automatic qualification for the 2027 finals in Brazil.

According to Madugu, extending that record would be the team's immediate objective before they turn their attention to retaining the African title.

"The next WAFCON will also serve as qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, so our priority will first be to ensure that we make it to the World Cup," Madugu told CAFonline.

"The second goal will be to defend the trophy and bring it back to Nigeria. We know it won't be easy because as champions everybody will now be looking at us.

"We are holding something precious that everybody wants, but we will remain resolute and focused and try as much as possible to achieve both objectives."

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will be critical to Nigeria's hopes of defending their WAFCON title. Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The most notable absentee from that defence will be defender Plumptre, who said on social media: "The body is asking for more time and I'm listening.

"Sad to be missing this WAFCON yet hopeful in the prospect of getting to fight alongside these women again with the support of Nigerians everywhere when the body is ready to compete again.

"So, in the meantime, back these women, back them on their quest for victory once more. Go easy on them, they need you. I am with you ladies."

Even without the experienced Plumptre, Madugu's squad is full of experienced veterans, complemented with an emerging generation that has become increasingly important to the Super Falcons.

Captain Ajibade returns alongside Nnadozie, widely regarded as the continent's top goalkeeper, while Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde and Oshoala provide a seasoned core of battle-hardy veterans.

Midfielders Jennifer Echegini and Deborah Abiodun, along with forwards Gift Monday, Esther Okoronkwo and Omorinsola Babajide, are among the younger players expected to shoulder increasing responsibilities for the Super Falcons going forward.

The squad includes one home-based player, Abia Angels goalkeeper Fatima Oloko, with the remaining 24 drawn from clubs in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Egypt, Zambia and tournament debutants Malawi, with all three group matches to be played in Rabat.

The expanded 16-team tournament also serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. The four semifinalists will qualify automatically, while the fifth-place team will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Nigeria are Africa's most successful women's national team with 10 WAFCON titles and will be aiming to become the first champions to successfully defend the trophy in the competition's expanded 16-team format.

NIGERIA WAFCON SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico); Michelle Alozie (Chicago Stars, USA); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Halimatu Ayinde (BK Hacken, Sweden); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico); Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul Femenil, Mexico)