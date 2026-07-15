Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty start Japan Open campaign: Indian Sports LIVE, July 15

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 15, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Japan Open Super 750 will see India's top men's singles players Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty in action.
Boxing: Under 19, Under 23 Asian Championship in Jakarta.
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Sindhu sails into Japan Open second round; Satwik-Chirag retire hurt.
Table tennis: Manav-Manush pair climb to world No. 2; three Indian pairs in ITTF top-10 rankings.
Table tennis: Sayali stuns Manika, hands UP Prometheans win over Ahmedabad in UTT.