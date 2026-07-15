          Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty start Japan Open campaign: Indian Sports LIVE, July 15

          Lakshya Sen. Shi Tang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 15, 2026, 01:40 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 15, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The Japan Open Super 750 will see India's top men's singles players Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty in action.

          • Boxing: Under 19, Under 23 Asian Championship in Jakarta.

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Sindhu sails into Japan Open second round; Satwik-Chirag retire hurt.

          • Table tennis: Manav-Manush pair climb to world No. 2; three Indian pairs in ITTF top-10 rankings.

          • Table tennis: Sayali stuns Manika, hands UP Prometheans win over Ahmedabad in UTT.