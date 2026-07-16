PV Sindhu stuns world no. 5 Han Yue in Japan Open, into quarterfinals: Indian Sports LIVE, July 16

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 16, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Han Yue in women's singles; Dhruv and Tanisha vs Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in mixed doubles.
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Ayush, Unnati, Lakshya bow out in dismal day for India at Japan Open
ISL: Bengaluru FC sign defender Sandro Embalo on a season-long deal
Boxing: India cap off successful campaign in Asian U19, U23 championships
Ultimate Table Tennis: U Mumba TT clinch first win in Golden Point thriller against Dabang Delhi TTC
Wrestling: Aman Sehrawat wins gold at Budapest Ranking Series 2026