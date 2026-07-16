Nigeria 'never get tired of winning' WAFCON says Washington Spirit's Deborah Abiodun

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WASHINGTON D.C. -- Deborah Abiodun has already experienced winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, but the Washington Spirit midfielder has warned opponents that record success has only increased the Super Falcons' appetite for more.

As Nigeria prepare to defend their continental crown in Morocco, with an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title and qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup on the line, the 22-year-old says there is little danger of complacency.

"The last title was great, but that's in the past now," NWSL star Abiodun told ESPN. "We have to focus on this one.

"It would be great to win again because, as a player, you never get tired of winning."

Coach Justine Madugu has named Abiodun in a squad that is expected to draw on the experience of stars such as Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Chiamaka Nnadozie along with a younger core led by Gift Monday and defender Tosin Demehin.

There will be no easy route to either World Cup qualification or the championship trophy. Nigeria open their Group C campaign against tournament debutants Malawi, before facing Zambia and Egypt in what many consider one of the competition's tougher groups.

Malawi, making their first WAFCON appearance, are led by sisters Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current) and Tabitha Chawinga (OL Lyonnes), while Zambia boasts one of Africa's deepest squads, including Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride) and Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC).

Deborah Abiodun is aiming for an 11th WAFCON title for Nigeria. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

But Abiodun, who made her senior debut for Nigeria in the cauldron of the previous FIFA Women's World Cup, is welcoming the challenge of facing Africa's top stars and says the pressure that comes with wearing the green and white is one the Super Falcons willingly embrace.

"Regardless of whether it's Malawi, Zambia or Egypt, every game is important," she said. "We're not taking any team lightly, and I'm not underrating any player.

"As the Super Falcons, we're always trying to make Nigerians proud. That's our first priority, making Nigerians proud, making our teammates proud and making ourselves proud.

"This WAFCON is very important, especially because there's World Cup qualification at stake. I don't think we're taking any game lightly. It's going to be fun."

With those two prizes on the line, Madugu has made it clear that the first priority is securing a place at the next World Cup to keep Nigeria's streak of unbroken qualifications for the tournament. Abiodun agrees.

Madugu said: "The first priority is qualifying for the World Cup. Winning the 11th title would be a bonus. The last title was great, but that's in the past now. We have to focus on this one."

Nigeria's Deborah Abiodun, along with fellow Super Falcons star Gift Monday, has become a fan favourite at Washington Spirit. Mike Stobe/NWSL via Getty Images

Abiodun arrives in Morocco after establishing herself with NWSL contenders Washington Spirit following her move from the University of Pittsburgh. Since joining the club last year, she has become part of one of the league's strongest teams while continuing to grow into one of Nigeria's most influential midfielders.

That personal development, she said, has remained her focus regardless of club or country.

Abiodun said: "Since the first time I joined the Spirit, it has always been about growth for me. Regardless of WAFCON or no WAFCON, I've always prioritized growth, the mental aspect, my game, and just being a better midfielder and a better teammate.

"Regardless of whether I'm on the national team or with my Spirit family and team, it's always been about growth for me."

The confidence she carries into WAFCON is perhaps reinforced by the Spirit's outstanding domestic form. Washington have won seven of their last eight NWSL matches, a run Abiodun credits to the culture built throughout the club.

"It's a bunch of things, a bunch of positive things, to be honest," she said. "It all comes down to having great players on the team who are always willing to make that extra effort, the extra tackle, the extra shot on target. That shows how great this team is.

"Regardless of who's on the field, there's always great support for whoever isn't playing. Everyone brings their A-game to every match.

"We're grateful that we've won a lot of matches. Credit also goes to the staff. Every coach and every member of the non-coaching staff has been wonderful.

"Every training session is at match pace, and we prioritize getting better every day, being one percent better than we were in the previous session. I think that's played a big part in how many games we've won this season."

Their positive run came to an end on Wednesday night, when they fell by a lone goal to Gotham FC, the same team they lost to in the Championship game. But Abiodun will have little time to dwell on that, as she turns her attention to joining the Super Falcons in pre-WAFCON camp.