          Sindhu into Japan Open semis after Okuhara walkover; Gukesh, Arjun and Co in action Chennai Grand Masters: Indian Sports, July 17

          Shi Tang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 17, 2026, 02:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 17, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara in Japan Open quarterfinals

          • Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters is underway with D Gukesh and Co in action

          • Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Sindhu stuns world No. 5 Han Yue to enter Japan Open quarterfinals

          • Football: India drawn with Iraq, Syria in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

          • Boxing: Vishvanath, Ganga win gold at Asian U-19 & U-23 Championship

          • Chess: Gukesh draws with Nihal at Chennai Grand Masters