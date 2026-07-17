Sindhu into Japan Open semis after Okuhara walkover; Gukesh, Arjun and Co in action Chennai Grand Masters: Indian Sports, July 17

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 17, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara in Japan Open quarterfinals
Chess: The Chennai Grand Masters is underway with D Gukesh and Co in action
Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Sindhu stuns world No. 5 Han Yue to enter Japan Open quarterfinals
Football: India drawn with Iraq, Syria in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers
Boxing: Vishvanath, Ganga win gold at Asian U-19 & U-23 Championship
Chess: Gukesh draws with Nihal at Chennai Grand Masters