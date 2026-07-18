Sindhu advances to Japan Open final, Gukesh faces Andreikin at Chennai GM: Indian Sports LIVE, July 18

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of July meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on July 18, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei in Japan Open semifinal

Chess : The Chennai Grand Masters is underway with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nihal Sarin in action

Table Tennis: Ultimate Table Tennis is underway in Goa

What happened yesterday?